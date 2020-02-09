What’s your band’s name, buddy? Get to know Juniors

Every week we’re going to introduce you to a brand new artist we’re crazy about here at NME Towers. This week Holly Humberstone talks about Brigitte Bardot, her upcoming UK tour and Mermaids.

What’s your band’s name, buddy?

“On s’appelle Juniors”

How do you sound

“A bit like Brigitte Bardot and the illegitimate apocalypse brain love child of the B52.”

Are you good (honest)

“Well, we haven’t figured it out yet, but we’re desperately hopeful.”

What is your best song

“Besides, I haven’t quite figured it out yet.”

What was your most memorable appearance?

“One of the most memorable events was in Southampton, Heartbreakers, last year. We have never seen dancers so crazy. “

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z2Ve53qArKI (/ embed)

Tell us something really interesting about you that has nothing to do with music.

“We are generally hesitant and contradictory, but we can read minds very well.”

We really said …

“We’re really good at reading minds.”

What is your karaoke song

“Build me up Buttercup” – the basics

Scenario: We gave you a lot of money to make a budget video – what do you do?

“At first we are probably very excited and happy and we want to make an ambitious video, it is probably underwater and there are mermaids and we are trying to find someone who knows someone who knows someone who sends Romero an email and him asks to film it. Zombie mermaids. And then we will likely find that this is not the case and we will buy cameras and lights and find that we will be able to do more than one video and end up doing the same DIY, not so epic things that we always do. And hopefully you are not too disappointed. And the video is still full of zombie mermaids. “

What do you want to achieve with your music?

“It’s a little wonderful to do it for yourself. Travel and play! And to be part of the resistance to the common shit of our modern times. “

If your tour bus were hanging over a cliff and you had to throw a band member as ballast, which member would that be and why?

“I would like to think that we would all jump in a beautiful jump of the band love victim. But we would probably only push the one closest to the exit. We are now a trio, it would have to be a duo difficult (if not fatal). “

Fill the gaps: When you listen to our music, it feels like love is twist Your macaron,

If your band had “stans” (superfans like Katy Perrys Kitty Cats or Lady Gagas Little Monsters), what would the name be for them?

“Junior High Level Members”

Where can we see you next?

“We’ll be touring the UK in April. We’ll start April 16 in Bush Hall in Brighton, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Birkenhead and London.”

What do you want to do on your last show?

“A happy end to the world would be nice.”

Any last words?

“A bientôt :)”