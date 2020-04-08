WhatsApp facilitates group calling: All you need to know – tech

Let’s admit, for most of us WhatsApp is one of the simplest and safest applications for use in messaging and even video calls. And add to that, WhatsApp made it easy to make group audio or video calls with direct dedicated keys.

But this is a requirement This feature is only available on WhatsApp groups with four or fewer members. You cannot have more than four members on an invitation. Previously, users had to add other members individually while making group calls from WhatsApp groups.

We have made it easier to start a group call with WhatsApp for groups of 4 or less. From your group conversation, tap the video or voice call icon to start a call directly with everyone in the chat! 🙌

The update is available in both iOS and Android in India.

How to use:

To use this new group calling feature, iPhone and Android users need to make sure their WhatsApp is updated to the latest version.

After that, users with WhatsApp groups of four or less members can open a group chat and tap the video or voice call icon in the right corner of the screen.

Announce that you will see a popup to start a call between group members and you can select participants.

Keep in mind that this feature is for groups of four or fewer members only – it is the fourth user to make the call. You cannot select three members from a larger group and call.

You can always create a new group and add three other people to chat with and delete them when you’re done. It’s a comprehensive process, but it’s the only way.

