WhatsApp imposes stricter rules for forwarding messages to combat Coronavirus disinformation

Owned by Facebook (FB) – Get the report messaging app WhatsApp has announced new restrictions on its platform designed to help stop the spread of misinformation related to the coronavirus pandemic.

WhatsApp will now allow you to forward one chat at a time only messages that do not come from a close contact, compared to the previous limit of five.

Last year, the company began notifying users of messages that had been forwarded many times by labeling those messages with double arrows to indicate that they did not originate from close contact.

“We believe that now more than ever people should be able to connect privately. Our teams are working to make WhatsApp work reliably during this unprecedented global crisis,” the company said in a blog post Tuesday.

The company said that while it encourages forwarding messages with useful information and fun videos, among other types of content, it has seen a “significant increase” in forwarded messages that feel overwhelming and “can contribute to the spread of misinformation.”

Among these messages were recent hoaxes linking 5G mobile networks to the spread of coronavirus, which may have helped set fire to cell phone towers in the UK.

The attacks led the UK government to urge social media platforms to combat the spread of misinformation on their sites.

WhatsApp also said it is working directly with governments and non-governmental organizations, including the World Health Organization, to help connect people with accurate information.

These organizations collectively sent hundreds of millions of messages directly to WhatsApp users to request information. WhatsApp has also created a “Coronavirus Information Hub” with additional information and resources.

Facebook stocks rose 2.9% on Tuesday to $ 170.38 in pre-market trading.

