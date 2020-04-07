WhatsApp limits message transfer to slow spread of misinformation

On Tuesday, WhatsApp tightened the limits on message transmission, restricting users from sharing content transferred one conversation at a time after a jump in messages touting fake medical advice since the coronavirus crisis began.

The pandemic, which has killed more than 70,000 people around the world, has been accompanied by what the World Health Organization (WHO) has called a “infodemia” of disinformation, which has prompted governments and other authorities. urge social media companies to do more to tackle the problem. .

WhatsApp, which has more than two billion users worldwide, said in a blog that it made the switch after seeing a “significant increase” in the number of transfers since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

“We think it is important to slow down the dissemination of these messages so that WhatsApp remains a place for personal conversation,” the statement said.

A WhatsApp spokesperson said the new limit was in place indefinitely.

The service has imposed progressive restrictions on the transmission of messages since 2018, after viral rumors on its platform triggered a wave of mass assaults and deaths in India.

Since last year, users have only been able to forward a message to five people or groups at a time, up from an earlier limit of 20. The app has also tagged all messages that have been forwarded more than five times .

Facebook and Twitter have responded to the deluge of inaccurate medical information published in recent months by preventing users from posting misleading information about the coronavirus, including denying expert advice and encouraging false treatment.

But direct moderation of content is not possible on WhatsApp, where chats are protected by end-to-end encryption preventing even the application itself from viewing the content shared by users.

This allows groups of hundreds of people to exchange texts, photos and videos, with no way of monitoring the origin or the full scope of messages.

WhatsApp said in its blog post that the previous limits for referrals resulted in a 25% decrease in these messages.

The app also encourages users to report suspicious content to fact-checking organizations and has enabled WHO and national health authorities to share reliable information about the new coronavirus on the service using automated accounts.

– Reuters