WhatsApp Messenger is the latest victim of malware

The facebook messenger known as WhatsApp has gone through many difficulties. And it will only get worse. The application reported a major flaw to the public, allowing cybercriminals to access the victim’s device. In order for these attacks to take place, all the victim has to do is click on a covert link sent through the application. In other words, anyone can fall into this trap.

Apple is in trouble

Interestingly enough, not all WhatsApp users suffered. In order for predators to claim their victims, they would have to send their links to the iOS version of the app found on Apple-related products and systems, such as MacOs. With Apple products being largely global, it may be no longer safe for customers to use the brand without worrying. This is best explained in the Facebook error report:

“A WhatsApp desktop vulnerability when combined with WhatsApp for iPhone allows web scripting and local file reading. Exploiting vulnerability requires the victim to click on a preview of links from a specially designed text message. “

For consumers, the issues vary. Some people don’t use WhatsApp as much, while others do. WhatsApp is the default form of communication between families whose members are all members of the diaspora. And that’s just because, in my experience, the whole application has to work is a cell phone number. As long as Apple users have WiFi, cybercriminals will remain out there waiting for an Apple user to be seduced. At least Samsung and Android users are somewhat safer.

Who is really to blame?

A Perimeterx post provides details on how the defect was discovered. Gal Weizman explains:

“It’s 2020. A product should not be allowed to read fully from the file system and possibly run (remotely) from a message.”

Yes, Facebook and Apple have to get out of the mess together, but I can’t help but wonder if consumers can avoid these attackers by their own means. Usually when Messenger (another Facebook-related application) gets hacked, it happens by attackers pretending to be friends and sending links to a worrying question like “oh, my God. Are you ?!” It’s suspicious and barbaric. Who will open it? Someone who doesn’t happen to be a technologist. These are the people I imagine attacking via malicious software based on WhatsApp.

Bezos It was a (Cyber) attack

Even with all the money in the world, no one would be safe. At least that’s what I got from Jeff Bezos’s case. His iPhone became infected when he received a television message claiming he was the Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman. The worst part of the whole ordeal is that, since the legitimate attacker was not found, UN experts believed the prince was a mistake and deliberately created malicious software to steal Bezos’ private communications. All this happened soon after the National Examiner threatened to release information belonging to him.

Bezos has also pushed for theories that imply Crown’s involvement with the threats of the National Inquirer. Whether the attackers know it or not, they have triggered yet another foreign-language issue for both the American CEO and the Saudi Crown. And I thought it worked. As of now, we don’t know who sent the malware to the Amazon Founder.

This means that, as a mini war takes place, the real culprit is pouring out somewhere in the world. WhatsApp malware is easy enough to disrupt unexpected Apple users. The truth is, yes, Jeff Bezos will be fine, and Mohammed bin Salman. But the fact is that the average unknown Joe may not be so lucky.