Wheaton carjacking: Phillip Smith, Carlos Moore convicted

A second man from Chicago pleaded guilty to a carjacking in 2017 in the suburb of Wheaton and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, almost a year after his accomplice was sentenced to 21 years for the same incident.

Phillip Smith, 28, pleaded guilty to a county of aggravated vehicle hijacking Wednesday, while Carlos Moore, 28, pleaded guilty to a count of aggravated robbery robbery, DuPage County state law firm said. Moore was sentenced to 21 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Smith, Moore and a third person followed a Wheaton couple home at 10:10 am. February 22, 2017, prosecutors said. After the couple arrived in their garage, the trio stepped out of their own vehicle with masks and demanded the vehicle at gunpoint.

Smith, Moore and the third person led officers on a quick chase to Chicago, but made up for their escape and eventually hit the vehicle in a parking lot, the prosecutors said. The Wheaton police were able to track down Moore and Smith, although the third thief is still free.

Both Smith and Moore will have to serve at least half of their sentence before being eligible for conditional release, prosecutors said.