[wheaton-college-or-university-students-permitted-to-preach-in-millennium-park,-decide-suggests]

A federal choose has requested the city to make it possible for Wheaton School pupils to continue on preaching in and around Millennium Park.

In a 32-page buy issued Thursday, U.S. District Choose John Robert Blakey granted an injunction to the higher education students — all associates of Wheaton College’s Chicago Evangelism Group — that will prohibit the town from restricting their preaching in the sprawling downtown park.

The students sued the metropolis final calendar year, claiming protection at Millennium Park prohibited them from preaching in the park and on its adjacent sidewalks — limitations that the students said “severely hinder Initially Amendment rights for all within a public forum.”

A different team joined as intervening defendants, alleging they have been prohibited from circulating petitions in the park. Blakey also granted an injunction in their favor that will permit them to proceed passing out literature.

“The record incorporates no proof that Movants’ shielded activities unreasonably interfered with the Park’s artwork or unduly disrupted others’ pleasure of art or other programming,” Blakey wrote. “To the opposite, (Scott) Stewart (the govt director of the Millennium Park Basis) conceded that ‘almost no one lodged grievances about their inability to delight in the art’ in the Park, even just before the present Park limits grew to become productive.”

“Without any particular proof of an genuine problem in require of fixing, the Metropolis fails to clearly show a compelling condition desire to justify its sizeable limits,” the judge extra.

A consultant for the city’s Law Section did not respond to a ask for for comment.

A position listening to in the lawsuit is scheduled for March 4.