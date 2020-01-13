Wheel announces UK headline tour

Loading...

Anglo Finnish prog metallers Wheel have announced a series of British headline dates for February. These are the first for the band nominated by Prog Award as a headline act.

“After being out of the UK for 10 years, it is exciting for me to go back with Wheel and play longer sets than we have been able to do on previous tours,” the English-born singer James Lascelles tells Prog. “This tour will definitely be special and nobody should miss this!”

Wheel released two EPs, The Path (2017) and The Divide (2018), followed by their debut album Moving Backwards last year. The album deals with themes around the prevalence of censorship and institutionalized mind control in contemporary society.

“Censorship in the academic world is becoming more common,” Lascelles adds. “If it continues, filtering out in films, comedy and music – we will come to a place where no one can say anything anymore. The texts for Tyrant, with rules such as” silence becomes the banner “, announce what is coming. looking at an ecological or economic dystopia, we expect more of a social one on this album. “

Play wheel:

February 6: Bristol Exchange

February 7: London Camden Assembly

February 8: Nottingham Beta

February 9: Glasgow Cathouse

February 10: Manchester Deaf Institute

11 February: Leeds Key Club