Wheelchair man killed in hit-and-run accident in Fresno identified

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – The man who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in west-central Fresno has been identified as Ronnie Rodriguez, 53, of Fresno.

He was hit just before 6:30 a.m. near Brawley and McKinley when a vehicle rolled over in the area.

Fresno police are on the scene of a fatal hit and run. Part of Brawley closed between McKinley and Clinton for investigation. Police say the victim is a man in his 50s and was in a wheelchair. The suspect’s car is described as a light-colored pickup truck. @ ABC30 pic.twitter.com/tpj1zLg9Fs

– Nathalie Granda (@ NathalieABC30) January 25, 2020

Police believe Rodriguez was near one of the traffic lanes at the side of the road when he was hit.

There is no public lighting in this area.

Investigators spoke to witnesses who reported seeing a light-colored pickup truck leaving the area moments after the accident.

If you have information about this hit and run, you are invited to call the Fresno police.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.