Wheesung Releases to Prosecutor Due to Suspicion of Illegal Drug Use

Police have moved Wheesung to prosecution on suspicion of using propofol.

On April 23, the Gyeongbuk Provincial Prosecutor’s Office indicated that after Wheesung’s order was not arrested on charges of violating the Narcotics Control Notes and asked, he sent her to the prosecution with the recommendation.

In connection with this case, police have arrested one of the drug dealers and they are investigating the source of the propofol. Last December, police received a testimony from a drug dealer who said Wheesung had bought propofol.

Wheesung was arrested on suspicion of using propofol in 2013, when he served in the military. He was charged with using the drug in several places including the dermatology clinic from 2011 to early 2013. Wheesung said the drug was taken because the herniated disc in the spine also lost some hair. On July 10, 2013, he dismissed the charge.

Last April, he again engaged in controversy over allegations of drug use. TV personality Amy admitted that she had taken propofol with her and asked her to blame him. He also said that he planned to obtain a sexual snapshot for use as a threat. Wheesung then shared a recording of a phone call with Amy where he said it was a lie and he apologized through social media. After the latest development, Amy says that her claim is completely true and that she has since returned to her sympathies with Wheesung, who was her closest friend.

In late March and early April, Wheesung was found unconscious twice after taking an anesthetic with the same effect as propofol. Because the anesthesia was not an illegal drug, he was questioned by police as a testis before being released.

