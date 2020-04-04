When Akshay Khanna’s big budget pad was flopped by father Vinod Khanna

Heavenly Vinod Khanna was a superstar in the 70०s and he achieved many successes in the decade of suc०. Therefore, it was clear that one day his son Akshay Khanna would make the film too. Looks good and thanks to a starred personality, Akshay worked to become an actor in his growing age and thus seemed quite prepared for his launch pad.

This is when Vinod Khanna decided to produce a Himalayan son for him. The movie was released exactly 23 years ago on April 7th, 1997 and is a big budget affair. Senior Khanna decided to hand over the directive to Pankaj Parashar, who took on his credit films like Chalbaj and Jalwa. Although he handed over the mega flop prince to Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit a year ago, Khanna still decided to follow him.

Unfortunately, the son of the Himalayan flop at the box office. Although the film was promoted and released, and even two songs by Anu Malik (‘Na Woh Inkar Karti Hai’ and ‘I Ek Bahlor’) were hit, the film could not find much. Either in the audience between young or family. It had a spice plot with heroine-heroine-family-villain ingredients, but the overall effect was missing.

The film was special, although Vinod Khanna also acted in the film along with Akshay Khanna which helped to give the film some discussion. In addition, the film also featured other legendary artists like Hema Malini and Danny Danjongpa who added extra weight to the work. Newcomer Angela Javeri was the choice as the leading lady against Akshay and she seemed optimistic but there was nothing she could do in Bollywood in the coming year.

Produced at a budget of close crores of crores, the film didn’t really open well and then ended in life which was less than the cost of producing it. The losses were thankfully not great but the gains were not there. Akshay Khanna’s performance was praised and considered truly promising. Over the course of a few months he impressed on the borders of ensemble relationships one and all, and his career never landed as a single lead, he did provide some success in the multi-hero setup and today he is doing well in strength. Character role

