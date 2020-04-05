Announcement has since become one of the most awaited films of the year. After all, the three came together for the film A – Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Arjun Rampal. Harry Thriller, This was unique because one of the other three heroes (including Paresh Rawal) was playing the role of a blind man, except Amitabh Bachchan. They robbed the bank with the help of Sushmita Sen, who plays the guide. Bipul Shah was debuting as a director. He was the director of a Gujarati drama Andhlo Pato’s remake.

Therefore, it was surprising when the movie was not expected to be released on April 5th – April 5th, 2 years ago. It managed to cross the 40 million mark in the early days, which was a modest average. Strangely, the promo of this film has brought good cheer and results to some songs (Gustakhian, Kuch Kasme, title song ‘Anakhen’).

When Akshay Kumar teamed up with Amitabh Bachchan and the two ended up being shot for the hit thriller

Posts changed after weeks though as word of mouth began to spread around the thriller. Amitabh Bachchan’s brooding act was well liked and Akshay Kumar also gave a very good account of himself as a blind hero. Arjun Rampal was also reliable and had a good role to play, while Paresh Rawal made humorous and emotional appeal. Speaking of leading ladies, Sushmita Sen was fit while Bipasha Basu enters her cameo.

The thrilling story presented by Vipul Shah was most honored. Enough twists and turns out there were, in fact, two shots for the film. There was a closed end that made it to theaters while an open-ended sequence was also shot that can be found online. This gives ample opportunity to make a sequel.

The film also boasted of its very good use of fun background scores and was also known for editing by Shirish Kundar which was new to that time and period. In the coming weeks, the film will be well maintained and close to double the crores of crores crore in its first week at a score of 18 million. This ensured that everyone involved with the film had profits.

Producer Gauranga Doshi is so gung around the sequel to this film that has been announced twice. But when Amitabh Bachchan is told that he will be back with eye 1, Anees Bajami has been signed at the project helm. For more than a year, though, there has been no movement in the project, and Aiken 1 has been waiting to see if the light will actually see the day.

