[when-and-wherever-to-get-tickets-to-see-james-haskell’s-mma-debut-at-bellator-london]

American MMA advertising Bellator will return to London in mid-Could with former England rugby star James Haskell established to make his fighting debut.

The celebration normally takes position at the SSE Arena Wembley on Saturday May possibly 16 with tickets set to go on sale afterwards this week.

Climbing star of the bantamweight division James Gallagher usually takes on prospect Cal Ellenor in the night’s key function, but considerably of the intrigue on the evening will concentration on James Haskell’s extended-awaited debut.

Haskell appeared on the 19th collection of I’m A Superstar.. Get Me Out Of In this article . Through his rugby vocation he played for Wasps RFC and Northampton Saints in the Aviva Premiership. Between 2007-2019, he recorded 77 appearances for the England countrywide staff, scoring 20 points.

Talking on his final decision to go into blended martial arts, Haskell told BBC Sport last year: “I’m dedicating my everyday living to this.”

“I want to make absolutely sure I am in the finest possible shape and regardless of what occurs at the finish of it I am likely to put as a great deal determination into this as I did into rugby. I’m deadly significant about it.”

Bellator London – Tickets

You can purchase tickets to Bellator MMA’s approaching London display this Friday, February 28, at 10am. They will be offered listed here by way of AXS or here through Ticketmaster.

A Ticketmaster presale takes position at 9am on Thursday, February 27 via Ticketmaster below.

Bellator London – Where by to Remain

If you happen to be setting up on travelling in for the event, you can locate accommodation listings inside the vicinity of the SSE Arena Wembley in the map over.