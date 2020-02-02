When are the NFL Draft, free agency, other important dates? – Up News info

% MINIFYHTMLe83a93613c44a6d42d65bb446950afc011%

If you can believe it, the 2019 NFL season is over. The fun never stops, however, because the most important moments out of season are just around the corner.

As always, the 31-team fan bases will focus their attention on the next design, the upcoming free desk and various other notable events while the Super Bowl champions enjoy their glory.

Fortunately we have plotted the most important dates and events of the low season in one place, so you don’t have to dig.

When is the NFL draft in 2020?

Date : Thursday, April 23 (round 1) Friday, 24 April (rounds 2-3) Saturday, April 25 (rounds 4-7)

: Thursday, April 23 (round 1) Friday, 24 April (rounds 2-3) Saturday, April 25 (rounds 4-7) Start time : 8 p.m. ET (Thursday) 7 p.m. ET (Friday) ET afternoon (Saturday)

: 8 p.m. ET (Thursday) 7 p.m. ET (Friday) ET afternoon (Saturday) television channel : ABC | ESPN | NFL network

: ABC | ESPN | NFL network Live broadcast: ESPN request NFL application

The 2020 NFL design starts on Thursday April 23 and ends on Saturday April 25. The design takes place in Las Vegas for the first time, coinciding with the transfer of the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas for the 2020 season.

The design will be held near The Caesars Forum convention center with a floating platform that will act as the most important phase of the design. According to reports, players will be transported by boat to the main stage. Cincinnati opens the design with the number 1 pick.

Below is an overview of the scheme for covering the NFL concept for 2020 on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Round

Day

Start time

TV channels

Round 1

Thursday

8 p.m. ET

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Rounds 2-3

Friday

7 p.m. ET

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Rounds 4-7

Saturday

12 hours ET

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

When does the free NFL agency start in 2020?

The NFL 2020-free broadcast period starts on Wednesday, March 18 at 4 p.m. ET. This date also marks the deadline to sign free agents without restrictions, exercise options and contract expiration.

March 18 is also the first day of the 2020 NFL calendar and the opening of the competition’s trading period.

Below are the 10 best players who become free agents, part of the list with the 50 best SN.

Roof Prescott, QB, jeans Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs Amari Cooper, WR, jeans Drew Brees, QB, Santos Tom Brady, QB, Patriots Jadevon Clowney, EDGE, Seahawks Byron Jones, CB, jeans Justin Simmons, S, Broncos Hunter Henry, TE, chargers Derrick Henry, RB, Titans

NFL 2020 low season calendar

– February 24 – March 2: NFL Recruitment Recruitment Combination – Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

– February 25 – March 10: Name of franchise labels

– March 16: Free desk starts without restrictions

– 18th of March: Deadline to send qualified offers for limited free agents

– 18th of March: Free agency starts and the negotiation period

– April 17: Deadline for limited free agents to sign supply sheets

– April 23-25: NFL Draft – Las Vegas, Nev.

– April 27th: NFL teams can start contacting, testing and signing XFL players

– July 15: Deadline for players under franchise labels to sign multi-year agreements

– August 6: Hall of Fame Game – Canton, Ohio

– 5 September: Deadline to reduce the lists to 53 players

– September 10: Opening evening of the regular 2020 season