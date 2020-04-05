When Arjun Kapoor Dated Salman Khan’s Sister Arpita – Blast from the Past

There was a time when Arjun Kapoor was a plump teenager and a regular at Salman Khan’s household. He was pretty near to the Khans. Even so, things have modified and the actor no longer shares a warm rapport with Salman Khan or his relatives. Not only does he not check out them, even his father Boney Kapoor hasn’t related with Salman in a extensive even though.

So what just occurred? To go back in time, Arjun was dating Salman’s child sister Arpita. They were like two young children identifying adore and the protective brother in Salman smiled on. Even so, the marriage did not previous prolonged. Arjun and Arpita broke off and Arjun before long entered Bollywood, soon after getting lose all the weight and adopting a total new persona. As is prevalent, once he turned an actor, Arjun started having connected with the ladies and the tabloids shortly started out carrying tales about him and stars like Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt. On the other hand, it was only a number of decades later on that the earth came to know who he was truly dating – and it bought Salman indignant as the individual was none other than Malaika Arora who was married to his brother Arbaaz. Arpita is now fortunately married to Ayush Sharma and has two kids.

An old impression of Arpita and Arjun

It is not identified exactly when Arjun transferred his affection to Malaika Arora. But those people close to the household say the increasing inner thoughts in between Malaika and Arjun broke her relationship with Arbaaz. However there is a different line of thought completely which insists that Malaika’s marriage was previously on the rocks before Arjun came on the scene.

Regardless of what the real truth, Salman blames Arjun Kapoor for the marital breach in his loved ones. The Khan superstar is not only unwilling to accept Arjun’s existence, he has even extended his animosity to Arjun’s father Boney Kapoor. Salman has ceased all interaction with Boney as effectively .He will neither perform with nor socialize with either Boney or his son.

Arjun by the way has made each individual effort to get back again into Salman’s favour.In his father’s dwelling creation Tevar Arjun performed a Salman lover. But Salman was not amazed. Appears to be like he has not overlooked or forgiven Arjun Kapoor.

For all the most current amusement information, stick to us on Twitter & Instagram, like us on Fb and subscribe to our channel on YouTube.