When BC cancelled pro day, John Phillips designed a mock video clip of the NFL Combines.

Ideal guard John Phillips couldn’t participate in Boston College’s professional day — so he designed his own.

BC’s annual showcase for NFL scouts, scheduled for March 18, was canceled in reaction to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

On the guidance of his agent, Chris Brady, Phillips compiled a “mock Combines” video exactly where he executed the required drills and electrical power lifting prerequisites he would have executed on professional day. Phillips made the movie although instruction in Naples, Fla.

“Honestly it’s altered for every person, scouts and NFL groups provided and clearly they can not do the things they usually do on a annually foundation to job interview gamers,” explained Phillips all through a Zoom job interview from his home in Phoenix, N.Y.

“One of the items I did was I filmed a mock professional working day if you will. That was a thing my agent reported would be intelligent to do and it turns out it is what a whole lot of people all-around the state have been executing.”

Phillips experienced Brady distribute the tapes to interested teams in the hope of being selected in next week’s NFL Draft. Phillips was rated in the best 25 of readily available guards by Athlon Athletics.

“We didn’t know when this detail would allow up and if we were being likely to have our have point at BC or if we would not have 1 at all,” reported Phillips. “For me, right after education for 10-as well as weeks, I was happy for what I could set out there.”

Over the past three seasons, Phillips has been a fixture on 1 of the strongest offensive fronts at any time assembled at “O-Line U.” Phillips performed two seasons together with guard/tackle Chris Lindstrom, who was the Atlanta Falcons initially-round decide on (14th all round) in the 2019 draft.

“Chris is a really gifted athlete but apart from that, he was an incredible employee,” stated Phillips. “He was an absolute bulldog and he kept going and heading and his reps in exercise didn’t modify from the very first rep to previous rep with the exact same intensity and goal.

“Honestly his expertise of soccer is incredible and I consider that’s some thing scouts search at for rookies coming in. I’ve experienced scouts explain to me, ‘Your buddy Lindstrom, when we interviewed him and ended up talking football, he just blew us away with what he realized.’ ”

NFL scouts produced regime stops at Alumni Stadium in excess of the earlier two seasons to get intelligence on two of BC’s most draft-eligible offensive gamers, Lindstrom and tailback AJ Dillon, the main rusher in school record.

In pro scouting there is generally a coattails outcome for players encompassing the persons of fascination. That could be the circumstance with Phillips, who helped his individual induce by actively playing in the 2020 East-West Shrine activity.

“One of the factors pro teams glance at is your flexibility — are you a one-situation player or a multiple-dimensional player,” said Phillips. “Chris confirmed he could participate in deal with as very well as guard and no doubt when they saw him at tackle they noticed me playing next to him.

“That’s my publicity on the offensive line and even with AJ for that issue. They see AJ sprinting for 75 yards and they see he ran at the rear of that suitable guard and that gets your identify out there. They see one thing they like on a engage in while observing a person else.”

Phillips is a 6-foot-6, 305-pound graduate university student who assumed command of the offensive line with the departure of Lindstrom and center Jon Baker. Last season’s line was equally helpful with Phillips, center Alec Lindstrom, All-ACC guard Zion Johnson and tackles Ben Petrula and Tyler Vrabel.

Phillips commenced 12 online games and was named 1st workforce All-ACC. Phillips performed 932 snaps with an overall quality of 72.5, second among the ACC guards, according to Professional Soccer Concentrate. His 87.3 go block quality for every PFF was most effective among the ACC linemen.

“He was sort of like a father determine to a whole lot of folks on the workforce,” said Dillon. “He was any individual who had been there a very long time and constantly did the right points and he was grounded working day in and day out.

“I talked to him not extended in the past and he was bummed out pro working day got canceled. He’s an extraordinary player and an extraordinary human being and owning him up entrance was good for me. I absolutely felt self-assured jogging to his aspect.”