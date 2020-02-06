When can top clubs spend money and when is the deadline?

The Premier League 2020 summer transfer window will return to its traditional end date after a top club vote.

At a shareholders’ meeting between the clubs this week, it was decided that the transfer window would be closed in late August / early September after two seasons in which it was closed on the eve of the campaign.

getty

The Premier League transfer window will close on September 1st this year

This means that the summer market closes at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday September 1st since August 31st is a public holiday.

A statement from the Premier League said: “At today’s Annual General Meeting, the Premier League clubs voted to change the summer transfer window for the 2020/21 season.

“This shifts the key date back to the traditional level at the end of August / beginning of September.

“The closing date for 2020 is therefore on September 1st at 5:00 p.m. CET (August 31st 2020 is a British bank holiday).

According to Ray Parlor, Jack Grealish is a “complete midfielder” and a perfect commitment for Man United

locked out

Man City injured himself before colliding with West Ham

No photos

Liverpool’s Alisson “asks” not to be allowed to train with another club

honest

“I’ve been through some very difficult days” – Balotelli opens Liverpool’s career

the information

What are the Premier League winter vacation games? How many days off do each club have?

Diary date

Premier League season 2020/21 start date confirmed

happy

Hugs from Klopp and special warmth – the life of the Liverpool stars in Anfield

SLAUGHTER

“He broke in and Kung-Fu kicked him” – Nolan and Big Sam in the crazy Bolton fight

punishment

The youthful Bournemouth fan has banned a three-year ban after pleading guilty to racist abuse

Impressive

In Leeds, the allotment for the U18 game is sold out as it is controlled by the Man United player

SHOCK

Messi “definitely possible” leaves Barcelona because Man United and Man City are connected

“Clubs agreed after discussing the issue at previous general meetings.”

The England transfer window will open at the end of the season so clubs can sign players from Monday 18th May.

However, new players cannot be officially registered until early July when the FIFA Transfer Matching System opens.

The decision to switch to the transfer window by mid-August met with much criticism, as it remained open to most of Europe after that date.

“As soon as the season begins, the window should be closed.” ❌

“You could run around with two or three players in the first game who won’t be there next week.” 😤

“All the work you’ve done is damaged.” 👎 @ Glen_Johnson says the summer broadcast window should not be changed. pic.twitter.com/dnmmRICc8T

– talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 6, 2020

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp expressed, among other things, the need for change.

“I don’t care when it closes, I just think it has to close at the same time,” said Klopp in August.

“If you talked about ending it before the season started, everyone knows your squad. It’s a good idea.” But the rest didn’t, and it doesn’t make sense.

“Can anyone explain what is the advantage for the Premier League? We have no real problem, but for other teams, their main players are still on the market and anything can happen. “



