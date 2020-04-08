When Can You Play as a Cloud?

The highly anticipated Final Fantasy 7 Remake was finally released. The very delayed revision of the classic JRPG Playstation has been discussed for decades, but gamers will soon see whether the hype is worth the wait. Join Cloud, Tifa and the rest of the Avalanche as they uncover the secret tyranny of Shinra Corporation for 35 hours.

Cloud and Sephiroth entered some crime

Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Release Time

Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be released at midnight on April 10 on PlayStation 4. Players can pre-download more than 80-GB files now so they can be ready when the game goes live. The initial file size is quite small, only around 7 GB, but that is only for the first level of the game. FF7 is a beautiful masterpiece with more skin detail and tone than you would expect from a Sony device. That means if your PlayStation 4 starts to make a buzzing noise from the fan, you don’t need to worry.

A physical copy of Final Fantasy 7 Remake is circulating now and will work on your console before the official release. But with stores like Gamestop and Best Buy closed, it’s far more difficult to get them – so help you if you do.

Cloud on a bicycle!

Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Special Edition

There are three versions of FF7 that players can buy. The standard version for $ 60 comes with basic games and all DLC must be purchased. For $ 80, you can buy the Deluxe version which includes artbook, mini-soundtrack, steelbook and Cactuar and Carbuncle Summon Materia DLC. For those who want to get down $ 330, you can buy the First Class edition that comes with everything in Deluxe as well as the Kai Cloud Strife & Hardy Daytona Play Arts figures. Having a fully enabled Cloud figure is a good thing, but not sure that it’s worth an additional $ 250 dollars.

After playing Final Fantasy 7 Remake for a few hours, I can say that this game really meets the hype. Gone are the turn-based battles, replaced by a powerful but understandable menu system that keeps you involved. The story itself is rather convoluted, but that’s how Square Enix rolled. If you are a JRPG fan or a giant sword simulator, then this is the game you’ve been waiting for.

Are you going to play Final Fantasy 7 or Animal Crossing still addicted to you? Let us know in the comments.