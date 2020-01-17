When Company Policy goes wrong

With an average worker commitment of 15% worldwide, according to Gallup, toxic workplaces are everywhere. But of course your company’s commitment levels are higher – how much higher? 30 percent? 70 percent? You know; In a recent article on Wired, it was pointed out that a company is ready to install toilets that are inconvenient for the purpose of making employees spend less time in the bathroom. Not only is this idea completely missing the mark, but it also shows how widespread the effects of a toxic corporate culture are.

One of the common positions in dysfunctional companies is that they monitor their people to a greater extent. But what seems to be missing from this idea is the fundamental truth that not every employee is the same and every hour spent in the office is not as important.

Two years ago, the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was jointly awarded to Jeffrey C. Hall, Michael Rosbash, and Michael W. Young for their revelation of circadian rhythm, commonly referred to as our body’s inner clock. Scientists point out that when we live according to our body clock, it affects our well-being and behavior. So the idea that an hour for a pit (morning person) at 9 in the morning would be so productive for an owl (a night person) just isn’t right. Just as a pit will generally strive for focus and perform well at night, so will the owl early in the morning.

During the second industrial revolution, Henry Ford revolutionized the workplace with a 40-hour work week and a 5 billion-day salary, which was significantly better than others available at the time. What Mr Ford has been facing is how quickly unbearable factories have become, so he has tackled this head-on by reducing hours and increasing compensation and being able to reduce his employees’ turnover. The $ 5 daily income – unheard of at the time – was a stopgap measure they implemented to keep production wheels turning. The work was still exhausting, but the workers were able to build a life, and that was enough to keep them there, day after day.

Culture is one way to drive behavior

In many companies, where this factory model of 9 to 5 continues, the culture of the same value per hour is still very persistent. The problem, and there are many, is that most employees no longer work in a factory environment.

Both the modern workplace and the working environment have changed, but many companies still rely on the same, outdated principles that defined the 1900 workplace. The solution is not just cutting hours. In general, it embraces and strengthens a more autonomous work environment.

Mr Ford was revolutionary for his time. Another innovation was the conveyor belt, where a worker performs the same task over and over again instead of having a small team build an entire car together. This made the car accessible to the masses and allowed for greater freedom of movement for people everywhere. But it is not the world we live in today, and different types of innovation are needed to continue to improve the success of the past.

Today’s companies are full of knowledge workers, where the values ​​of a company’s culture strongly influence productivity, flow and creativity. It is important to remember that many companies are created to facilitate and produce complex knowledge-based tasks and how you feel as employees when you enter the office will affect your performance. To show, according to Gallup, highly committed businesses achieve a 10% increase in customer ratings and a 20% increase in sales, resulting in a 21% overall profitability.

Cultural innovation for the modern age

Based on what I have seen in my over 17 years of experience in leadership and cultural planning, it is that highly committed employees, also referred to as high performers, deliver primarily value: futuristic leadership, autonomy and knowledge in the field working. In addition to my research with clients and companies around the world, we have found that when dedicated employees feel valued and trusted in a culture designed to celebrate them, they perform at an exceptional level. And that, of course, has a positive effect on the bottom line.

So, the solution to a dysfunctional culture is not to watch or toilet, which makes it difficult to spend more than a few minutes in the toilet. Rather, the solution is to essentially address the key issue of why employers believe that these measures are necessary, especially when so many competitors are growing and developing without them. The silver bullet for defining a low performing group or company is not something. plans (and later scales) a people and a central culture. From there, sustainable profits will follow and there will be no need for extensive monitoring and the incentive-crunching and ultimately useless measures that some companies have implemented to combat them.