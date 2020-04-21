When Conor McMeel and his teammates won the University Challenge, I knew how they felt

When I watched Conor McMeel and his Imperial College teammates win the university challenge Monday night, I knew how they felt.

Sixteen years ago, I lifted that same trophy – and when I say lifted, I mean lifted. The next day my team, Magdalen College, Oxford, was reprimanded in one of the London newspapers – the Times, I think it was – for acting like football hooligans and holding the trophy – above our heads.

It was a sign of what the world was going to, apparently, that such scenes should be seen on University Challenge, of all programs.

It’s a measure of the importance of this student quiz in our society – and why, as I watched Imperial and their opponents, Corpus Christi College, Cambridge, beat it for the title, I knew what awaited the winners.

During our final, everything seemed to be going well. Too eager to get on the scoreboard, I had developed a terrible habit in previous games of buzzing incorrectly on the first question; this time, I remember realizing that the answer was either Albert Camus or Jean-Paul Sartre and forcing me to pause and think before pressing the buzzer. (It was Sartre.)

After the first two questions, we were 50 points minus 5 ahead of our opponents, Gonville & Caius College, Cambridge. Our advance allowed us to relax, and even if at one point Cambridge reached the level, they never passed us, and we were always ahead when I knew – I had kept time on my watch under the desk – the match was almost over.

Suddenly we heard the gong. There was a brief moment of disbelief, then the realization started. We had won. When I held it up in the air, I remember thinking – to quote Rick and Ilsa in Casablanca badly – that no matter what I did for the rest of my life, I would always have University Challenge.

And it turned out. It’s both wonderful and surreal, like having a magical business card ahead of you wherever you go. (And, yes, it’s handy during job interviews.)

Usually people want to know what Jeremy Paxman really looks like. The (disappointing) answer is that he was charming to us, and I certainly never felt pressured by an inquisitorial look. The second question is: do I always win in pub quizzes? Unfortunately no.

The trophy we won was different from today’s slimline version. It was heavy – heavier when it was raised in the air – and as the first institution to have won it three times, those responsible for the program, fair play towards them, honored the tradition and let us leave – the.

It is now in a case at the library of Magdalen College, which, I think, must make us the only team that can return there when we want.

When Conor McMeel and his teammates held the University Challenge trophy on Monday evening, I was back in that studio, lifting that trophy up in the air.

Congratulations.

Freya McClements is a northern correspondent