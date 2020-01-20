When Deontay Wilder confronted Billy Joe Saunders, an incident occurred with Belfast Nando

Before fighting Tyson Fury for the first time in 2018, Deontay Wilder had a dramatic viral encounter with Billy Gypsy King’s close friend Billy Joe Saunders.

The WBC heavyweight champion flew to Belfast and crashed the scales for Fury’s tuning fight against Francesco Pianeta.

After meeting the British face to face, Wilder spent the evening in the city and went with his retinue to a Nando restaurant for dinner.

In an unexpected turn, Saunders and a few friends showed up in the same place.

The then middleweight champion came over to greet the bronze bomber, just so things would take a dark turn quickly.

Wilder shook hands with Saunders, but recalled that Billy Joe had recently branded him “racist”.

Stephanie Trapp / PBC

Deontay Wilder holds the WBC heavyweight world title

The American previously commented on Eddie Hearn and Anthony Joshua, saying Hearn was “just another white man milking a black man,” which provoked Saunders’ reaction.

As a result, Wilder Saunders asked, “What is this comment you said about me? The one you called me a racist shit?”

To which Billy Joe replied: “Yes, I have.”

Then Wilder got up and there was a confrontation. A sauce bottle was smashed and Saunders allegedly threw chicken towards the heavyweight.

Ed Mulholland / Matchroom

Billy Joe Saunders is the WBO super middleweight champion

Although the accusation of throwing chickens was unfounded, the incident ultimately ended with Wilders’ entourage chasing Saunders down the stairs and out of the Nando, much to the shock of the customers watching.

Some of the guests filmed the incident and it quickly went viral on social media.

Therefore, the two were brought together to shake hands and to be reconciled to Fury’s fight the following night.

Saunders joked: “He owes me £ 30 for my Nando because I wasn’t allowed to eat it.”

You can watch videos of the incident above.