When did the stars Corrie Alan Halsall and Lucy-Jo Hudson get married?

Alan Halsall apparently referred to Lucy-Jo Hudson’s comments in a new post on social media (photo: Rex Shutterstock)

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall apparently referred to the comments of his former Lucy-Jo Hudson in a social media post because he admitted he “doesn’t regret it.”

The actor – who plays Tyrone Dobbs in ITV soap – noticed this, sharing a stunning sunset on Instagram, fueling speculation after a post in which he hit our ex-wife and her new partner, Lewis Devine.

In this post he said: “You can stop a cheating man and call her yours! But not my daughter.

I’m talking to OK! Lucy-Jo magazine – who recently welcomed the little son of Carter with Lewis – said he “had to regret” this remark. “

“I literally gave birth to Carter when he published it, so I didn’t see it and my head was somewhere else. He quickly removed it, so he had to regret it – she said.

“I didn’t bother to mention it. Lewis and I were too focused on Carter, so it just didn’t get our attention. “

Since their division, they have both gone through with other partners – but when did they get married?

When did Alan Halsall and Lucy-Jo Hudson get married?

Alan and Lucy-Jo were married in 2009.

Alan and Lucy-Jo met on the set of Coronation Street in 2002 (photo: Rex Shutterstock)

They met on the set of Coronation Street – on which Lucy-Jo played Katy Harris – already in 2002.

The couple announced that they parted in 2016 – saying they would remain close friends.

Alan is now meeting actress Tisha Merry (photo: Instagram)

However, on this occasion they made peace a month later, when they were noticed how they kissed during a football match – before Alan announced on social media that he was planning to take his “beautiful” wife to Paris for his birthday.

The couple split up again in 2018 – and Lucy found love with Lewis Devine, whom she met for the first time when they appeared in pantomime in 2017.

Meanwhile, Alan is now in a relationship with former Corrie star Tisha Merry who played Steph Britton in soap.

Do Alan Halsall and Lucy-Jo Hudson have children?

The couple are the parents of the daughter Sienna Rae, who was born in 2013.

