when-does-cheltenham-festival-2020-start-and-how-can-i-listen-to-every-race?-talksport-coverage,-race-times-and-full-schedule

The Cheltenham Festival is one of the biggest meetings in the National Hunt calendar and the 2020 week is nearly upon us.

The famous festival consists of four days of top-class racing with several Grade 1 races including the Gold Cup, Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Stayers’ Hurdle.

We’ll have full, in-depth coverage of it all across the talkSPORT network including live commentary of all the big races.

Thousands flock to Cheltenham from across the country each year and here’s all you need to know about the 2020 edition.

Cheltenham Festival: When is it?

The 2020 Cheltenham Festival starts on Tuesday, March 10 and will finish on Friday, March 13.

The meeting is run over four days with seven races on each day – so 28 in total.

The first race of each day will be due off at 1: 30pm with the last run at 5: 30pm.

Tuesday is traditionally Champion Day, Wednesday is Ladies Day, Thursday is St Patrick’s Thursday and Friday is Gold Cup day.

The Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup will be won at the festival

Cheltenham Festival: Race guide

There will be 28 races run at the 2020 festival and here is your race-by-race guide.

Day One: Champion Day – 10th March 2020

13: 30 The Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

14: 10 The Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Steeple Chase

14: 50 The Ultima Handicap Steeple Chase

15: 30 The Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy

16: 10 The Mares’ Hurdle

16: 50 The Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase

17: 30 The National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup

Day Two: Ladies Day – 11th March 2020

13: 30 The Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle

14: 10 The RSA Insurance Novices’ Steeple Chase

14: 50 The Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle

15: 30 The Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase

16: 10 The Glenfarclas Cross Country Steeple Chase

16: 50 The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

17: 30 The Weatherbys Champion Bumper

Day Three: St Patrick’s Thursday – 12th March 2020

13: 30 The Marsh Novices’ Chase

14: 10 The Pertemps Network Final

14: 50 The Ryanair Steeple Chase

15: 30 The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle

16: 10 The Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate

16: 50 The National Hunt Breeders Supported By Tattersalls Mares Novices’ Hurdle

17: 30 The Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Steeple Chase

Day Four: Gold Cup Day – 13th March 2020