when-does-cheltenham-festival-2020-start-and-how-can-i-listen-to-every-race?-talksport-coverage,-race-times-and-full-schedule

The Cheltenham Festival is one of the biggest meetings in the National Hunt calendar and the 2020 week is nearly upon us.
The famous festival consists of four days of top-class racing with several Grade 1 races including the Gold Cup, Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Stayers’ Hurdle.
We’ll have full, in-depth coverage of it all across the talkSPORT network including live commentary of all the big races.
Thousands flock to Cheltenham from across the country each year and here’s all you need to know about the 2020 edition.
Cheltenham Festival: When is it?
The 2020 Cheltenham Festival starts on Tuesday, March 10 and will finish on Friday, March 13.
The meeting is run over four days with seven races on each day – so 28 in total.
The first race of each day will be due off at 1: 30pm with the last run at 5: 30pm.
Tuesday is traditionally Champion Day, Wednesday is Ladies Day, Thursday is St Patrick’s Thursday and Friday is Gold Cup day.
Cheltenham Festival: How to listen
talkSPORT will have full coverage of EVERY race across our network for what will be the best and easiest way to keep up to date with all the action.
To tune in, click here for the live commentary stream or the radio player below.
You can listen to the three biggest races of each day on talkSPORT, while talkSPORT 2 will bring you commentary of it all.
Here’s how you can listen to our exclusive radio coverage…
App
iPhone – Download from the Apple store
Android – Download from Google Play
Radio
talkSPORT is available across the United Kingdom via DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM.
TV
Listen to talkSPORT through your TV on the following channels:
Sky: Channel 0108
Virgin Media: Channel 927
Freeview: Channel 723
Freesat: Channel 731
Cheltenham Festival: Race guide
There will be 28 races run at the 2020 festival and here is your race-by-race guide.
Day One: Champion Day – 10th March 2020
- 13: 30 The Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle
- 14: 10 The Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Steeple Chase
- 14: 50 The Ultima Handicap Steeple Chase
- 15: 30 The Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy
- 16: 10 The Mares’ Hurdle
- 16: 50 The Close Brothers Novices’ Handicap Chase
- 17: 30 The National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup
Day Two: Ladies Day – 11th March 2020
- 13: 30 The Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
- 14: 10 The RSA Insurance Novices’ Steeple Chase
- 14: 50 The Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle
- 15: 30 The Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase
- 16: 10 The Glenfarclas Cross Country Steeple Chase
- 16: 50 The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
- 17: 30 The Weatherbys Champion Bumper
Day Three: St Patrick’s Thursday – 12th March 2020
- 13: 30 The Marsh Novices’ Chase
- 14: 10 The Pertemps Network Final
- 14: 50 The Ryanair Steeple Chase
- 15: 30 The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle
- 16: 10 The Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate
- 16: 50 The National Hunt Breeders Supported By Tattersalls Mares Novices’ Hurdle
- 17: 30 The Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Steeple Chase
Day Four: Gold Cup Day – 13th March 2020
- 13: 30 The JCB Triumph Hurdle
- 14: 10 The Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle
- 14: 50 The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle
- 15: 30 The Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase
- 16: 10 The St. James’s Place Foxhunter Steeple Chase Challenge Cup
- 16: 50 Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase
- 17: 30 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle