When does the Cheltenham Festival 2020 start? talkSPORT reporting, race times, TV channel and live stream

The Cheltenham Festival is one of the largest gatherings in the National Hunt Calendar and the 2020 week is just around the corner.

The famous festival consists of four days of top-class racing with several class 1 races, including Gold Cup, Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Stayers’ Hurdle.

We will report in detail throughout the talkSPORT network, including live commentary on all major races.

Every year thousands of people from all over the country flock to Cheltenham. Here you will find everything you need to know about the 2020 edition.

Cheltenham Festival: when is it?

The 2020 Cheltenham Festival starts on Tuesday March 10th and ends on Friday March 13th.

The meeting lasts four days with seven races a day.

The first race of each day takes place at 1.30 p.m., the last at 5.30 p.m.

Tuesday is traditionally Master’s Day, Wednesday is Women’s Day, Thursday is St Patrick’s Thursday and Friday is Gold Cup Day.

The Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup is won at the festival

Cheltenham Festival: How to Listen

talkSPORT provides full coverage of every race in our network to find the best and easiest way to stay up to date on all promotions.

Click here to play the live commentary stream or radio player below.

You can listen to the three biggest races each day on talkSPORT, while talkSPORT 2 gives you comments on each race.

Cheltenham Festival: TV station and live stream

The race will be broadcast free of charge in the UK and broadcast live on ITV. You can stream the action on the ITV website

ITV has yet to confirm exactly how many races they will be showing each day.

Cheltenham Festival: race guide

28 races will be held at Festival 2020, and here is your racing guide.

Day one: Master’s Day – March 10, 2020

13:30 The hurdle of the Sky Bet Supreme Novices

14:10 The Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Steeple Hunt

14:50 The church tower hunt for Ultima handicap

15:30 The Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy

16:10 The hurdle of the mares

16:50 The chase of the novices of the close brothers

5:30 p.m. The National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup

Second day: Ladies Day – March 11, 2020

13:30 The hurdle of the Ballymore novices

14:10 The church tower hunt by the RSA insurance novices

14:50 The Coral Cup handicap hurdle

3:30 p.m. The Betway Queen Mother Champion church tower hunt

16:10 The chase on Glenfarclas Cross Country

16:50 The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

5:30 p.m. The Weatherbys Champion bumper

Third day: St. Patrick’s Thursday – March 12, 2020

1:30 pm The chase of the Marsh Novices

14:10 The final of Pertemps Network

14:50 The church tower hunt with Ryanair

3:30 pm The hurdle of the Paddy Power Stayers

16:10 The Brown Advisory & Merriebelle stall plate

16:50 The National Hunt Breeders are supported by Tattersalls Mares Novices’ Hurdle

5:30 p.m. Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Steeple Chase

Fourth day: Gold Cup Day – March 13, 2020