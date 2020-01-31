When does the transfer window close in January TONIGHT? Premier League, EFL and European details of when deals need to be closed

The January transfer window is almost closed and the Premier League teams have only a few hours left to spend their off-season expenses.

At the 2019 summer market, the top clubs injected the money with a variety of high-turnover shops.

People like Manchester United, Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal have won new recruits this month, but there is still time to spend more.

Getty Images – Getty

The January transfer window closes at 11 p.m. on Friday, January 31

January transfer window: when does it close?

After the opening on January 1st, the window in England closes on Friday January 31st at 11pm.

This also applies to Premier League and EFL clubs in all four top divisions.

Clubs that close deals late on the deadline can submit a deal sheet between 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.

The clubs have until midnight on the deadline to complete the information required by FIFA’s Transfer Matching System to apply for international signing approval.

What is a deal sheet?

Clubs sometimes sign last-minute contracts and it’s not always easy for them to get everything done and on time.

On the deal sheet, a club can confirm that a deal has been made to give additional time to submit the remaining documents.

What about other leagues around the world?

The key date for France, Germany, Italy and Spain is also January 31.

In France and Spain the window is closed at the same time as in Great Britain – 11 p.m. The deadline for Germany ends at 5 p.m. Italy closes at 7 p.m.

Portuguese clubs can sign up until February 2nd, Russia until February 21st and China until February 27th.

