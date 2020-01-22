When does the UFC star come back? Who could he face? What has been confirmed?

Conor McGregor returned impressively to the UFC with his 40-second victory over Donald Cowboy Cerrone.

Almost two years after his controversial and harmful loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor made his octagon comeback at UFC 246 and put on a show.

The Notorious used miserable shoulders, a huge head butt and a flying knee shot to win in Las Vegas.

Conor McGregor in the next fight: when will the UFC star come back?

He said: “I made history tonight.

“I set a new record. I am the first fighter in UFC history to win co-wins in featherweight, lightweight and now welterweight – in three weight classes. I am very proud of that. “

McGregor now has a variety of options to choose from and all eyes are on what the Irish superstar will do next.

He added: “The UFC can move out fighters and give belts to other fighters to repeat my status as a champion. However, you cannot achieve knock-out wins in multiple weight classes. Etch my name back in history.

“I like this weight distribution. I feel very good. If God wants, I got out of here unscathed. I am in shape. However, I don’t think I’m there yet.

“I still have a lot to do to get back to where I was.”

Conor McGregor gives an emotional interview after the fight after the victorious return to UFC 246

McGregor was generally reluctant about his next fight after his victory over Cerrone and nothing officially known about his next opponent.

The Notorious is not short of possibilities.

A rematch with Russian lightweight champion Nurmagomedov is one of the main options.

But he will face Tony Ferguson in Brooklyn in April, and McGregor is expected to return to the sport quickly this year.

That will likely mean that the 31-year-old will have to wait until he takes on Nurmagomedov again.

Conor McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in just 40 seconds

The current welterweight world champion Kamaru Usman was on the ring at UFC 246 and is an option.

A collision with Jorge Masvidal would be another big fight. The 35-year-old won in November.

A trilogy fight with Nate Diaz could be at stake, while Rafael dos Anjos is also in the picture after giving up at UFC 196 after breaking his foot against McGregor.

Another option for McGregor could be to change the codes and re-enter the boxing ring.

He was hit by Floyd Mayweather in an extremely profitable event in August 2017, and “Money” is known to want another fight.

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has also been linked to a McGregor match.

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor with a fourth round submission to UFC 229

Conor McGregor’s next fight: what was said?

Dana White believes that a rematch with Nurmagomedov is the fight to be waged.

He said: “Everyone wants to fight Conor. Everyone has wanted to fight Conor in recent years.

“If you look at what makes sense, we’re at a place where Conor says he went into the Khabib fight [Nurmagomedov] and had a lot of personal belongings. Added some things myself. He had injuries and all that stuff is going on.

“He was obsessed with this rematch because he knows that he was not 100 percent right.

“If you look at Khabib, he’s 28-0 and undefeated. You are talking about this child’s legacy. First of all, I don’t care who you fought against, it’s difficult to win 28-0 in this sport. This guy is the world champion.

“After Khabib won for the first time tonight and how famous he has become since that first fight, we look like Ali against Foreman or Ali against Fraser. It’s a massive struggle with global appeal.

“It’s the fight you’re fighting and the fight that makes sense. It’s for the 155-pound title.

“When Conor and Masvidal fight, none of them have a title, although Conor wants his BMF title, but he doesn’t have a World Cup.”

“Khabib is the fight you have to fight.

“It’s also huge for Khabib’s legacy. If he beats Conor McGregor, he beats Tony Ferguson and then again McGregor. So this boy retires and he’s 30 and 0 and he beats all the best.”