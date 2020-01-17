When does the UFC superstar come back? Will he face Conor McGregor?

Khabib Nurmagomedov will return to the UFC later this year for a blockbuster fight against Tony Ferguson.

‘The Eagle’ won its octagon comeback last September after retiring almost a year earlier after its controversial win over Conor McGregor.

Khabib Nurmagomedov will be in UFC action in 2020

In Abu Dhabi he was headliner at UFC 242 and successfully defended his lightweight title in the third round by using Dustin Poirier.

The 30-year-old is now preparing for his next fight later this year.

Nurmagomedov will oversee UFC 249 with Tony Ferguson as the defending champion.

It was planned that the two would face each other several times over the years, but a fight never ended.

But now they’re going to meet at a major UFC event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 18.

There have been rumors that Nurmagomedov’s next fight may be his last.

The 31-year-old Russian said: “I don’t want to think about the future, I have to live until April, I still have to fight, I have to win. So I don’t like looking too far ahead.

“Now we have an opponent, Tony Ferguson, a very serious opponent. And I think it is necessary to fight this fight, then we sit down and think about what comes next.

“We will consider whether it makes sense to continue fighting. There will always be a reason to fight, money.

“But will we need it? We’ll think about it. I feel good now. I am 31 and it is a very good age to fight and do sports. I’m still a long way from retirement, but it’s just around the corner. “

MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov says Conor McGregor is unworthy of a rematch