When everyone asks, The Simpsons swallow

TVTV Reviews All our TV reviews are in one place.

“When are you going to die?”

Translation of a really good Simpsons episode: Homer hates a troubled young boy, feeling jealous of Bart’s perfect new teacher. This episode: Season Four, “Brother from the same Planet.

Translation of a truly miserable Simpsons episode: Homer sensitively guides a troubled young boy, feeling jealous over Bart’s perfect new teacher. O episode: This one.

“Better Off Ned” is not just an hour-and-a-half part of The Simpsons (adverts, labels ending in minus three episodes instead of any resolution), as it moves twice in the same space. This is a very enjoyable episode because it will serve as a platonic ideal for those who are delayed with enough light shade, severe brutality and creative exhaustion, “is it still going on?” disposable.

Here, the father-son rift is created by external forces (Bart brings Grampa’s smoke grenade to school, expels him, and Ned takes steps to keep the child alive), removing any plot agency from the main characters. Homer, naturally (as you know, experimented), began to stumble for a Nelson in the Springfield trash, with little enthusiasm for Bart’s Neddy-sparkling improvement (the slogan: “50,000 sea turtles can’t be wrong!”) He’s a Springfield singer. decided that Nedi and Bart could improve their lives as a troubled child because of selfish reasons. Of course, the Brotherhood from the same planet has a clue about this kind of economy, but we value Ned Better Off for its goals and performance.



And that’s a problem, because everyone on “Better Off Ned” is more or less unstoppable. Of course, Ned Simpsons was interested in the welfare of his children, and his goodness was generally attributed to some evangelical self-righteousness. But here, every kind of goodness and direction Barta shows, the baseless portrait of Ned Flanders in the episode is rudely substituted in the form of an insult, a judgment, and a shocking, horrible excitement. Ned, responding to Bart’s ketchup glass fake dealer, says to the boy and says, “I can do that blood, little punk!” There is still no persecution that allows the authors of the episode to think about how little we think of Ned Flanders to build a character arc on everything we know about Ned Flanders. Of course, Nedin has always been a fanatic and has always been a fair game, but the whole episode is just a confusion, as when or when he was severely blackmailed by a group of church texts (the Prayer-Medium app). the city’s adoption of the “parade of pride” as a “Christian parade” shows that he has heard the joyful news from MAGA / Fox News about “how Christians can finally show their faith.” (When Homer looked at Marge enthusiastically, he said Ned was laughing beneath his shoulder.) Ned is the Simpsons’ tool for traditionally conservative religious satire.



Honestly, Lisa. Lisa, who sees Bart Flanders being out of school, laughs at her brother along with other members of the French club “haw-haw-hawing.” He was confronted by Homer’s sharp turn when he offered his father $ 40 to buy 10 minutes of therapy time after he decided that his child’s manipulation scheme was not good enough. Be the voice of morals, “he must really admit that he loves to be a family / city spoiler. Still, Lisa Simpson’s best features allow both sides of her personality to be true, but here is the story of a sophisticated younger sister’s courage and conscience; The same dynamics is also part of a section where Marge’s potentially evocative sub-text is extinguished by turning Lisa’s plea for Homer’s vendetta’s complex emotional share, expressing the need for an immediate Maggie change. The fact that the need is like mud is, at best, a subtle and illuminating description of the role it plays at the expense of its personality.



This leaves Homer and Nelson. Bart’s immediate flourishing as Ned teaches fish catching and baking, is quickly followed by Rod and Tod’s attractive association. (Bart’s reaction still has the seeds of a better episode. He was praised for being controversial and praised for his success. Bart’s joyfully says, “I did! I killed a fish!” the confidence of the young man, but here’s the only thing Nelson’s decision to make in his textbook about the delicate billboards and the labeling of theft at Moe’s and the abandonment of your spouse. Like everything in Better Off Ned, hurry up and eliminate them efficiently and inevitably. As in “Sister from the same Planet”, everyone eventually changes their younger siblings, but there is no poetic honesty (or even a great laugh) to the trick – it’s a way to trick.

As for Nelsona, see, there is no reason why every character in Springfield cannot be in the limelight after 31 years. And Nelson Muntz, for all grade school greed, has been rude enough in his short, grown-up life to throw someone’s small stony bone. Here’s a closer look at the depths of the Muntz family’s dysfunction, mainly by Ms. Muntz, whose substance addiction and bedtime career, as always, are played mainly for dirty laughter. Although he has a moment of recuperation (he begs Homer not to ditch his son, as many of his ex-lovers have done once with him), it comes immediately after an aggressive appearance. a gown coated game for the homeless Homer’s love. Nenson is a stern voice for sympathy (corrected), though Nancy Cartwright is able to give a child a few minutes of sympathy for the child’s loneliness. While Nelson understands that Homer will return to his former lashes after he understands what Homer is doing, the episode is not a resolution to the extreme revenge plan associated with the potentially fatal prayer hands parade.



Speaking of the resolution of an episode, what is the continued affinity for adding more labels to one episode – and I’m just spitting out here – using those precious minutes to bring out the true character arcades? Here we see Nelson’s maliciously crafted “The Last,” as soon as Homer Bart holds the parade, “No, we’re too short.” Then we get a label that Nelson (and his mother) had for a nice dinner with Flanders. Then we get another piece of information that Nelson sings outside the window, shivering in the Flanders’ kitchen freezer. Oh, and Homer Bart’s vacations in a baseball game show him the perfect trajectory of throwing peanuts into Flanders nails in the box seats. When a person burns credits by pushing subpar jokes for an episode that doesn’t occur or feel (or something like that hurriedly) is the ultimate rejection of the story’s neglect.

Critical observations

Returning to the quote that opened the episode, a exchange that made me laugh was taken away. As Quimby introduces Mr. Burns as the benefit of this year’s parade, we hear an unheard of voice (I think Lenny): “Why don’t you die ?!” Quimby answers without losing a defect: “Mr. Burns will answer questions later. “

Well, Abe, of course, liked the grenade in his hand where Bart said his prayers. Bart, diving under the bed: “Never!”

In addition, the Christians’ parade of pride, warning, pride is a sin.

Even Homer’s therapist kicks poor Gil through the door while trying to make a potentially life-altering success.

Kirk creates an appearance in a mascot outfit, so Milhouse can be a joke about dragging his father’s donkey.

