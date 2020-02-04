When Google shares less data, competitors call antitrust law. When it opens, privacy advocates cry disgustingly

Google LLC limits access to essential tools that track advertising spend, disrupt hundreds of marketers, and underline the search giant’s important role in the digital advertising industry.

A recent change affects companies that measure ads – independent companies that monitor the performance of ads in Google, Facebook, Twitter, and other countries. Over the past month, Google has prevented these companies from analyzing a popular type of Google ad that is shown on iPhones and iPads. Instead, the company asked advertisers to use their own measurement tools, which marketers have complained about in the past because they would be more likely to trust neutral third parties.

The focus is on ads that try to get users to install apps. It’s an industry that generates billions of dollars in revenue annually for Google and other technology giants. An industry leader said the move was anti-competitive because Google favored its own services and unfairly knocked out its competitors. The person plans to complain to attorneys general, who are investigating Google for possible antitrust violations. The person asked not to be identified to discuss sensitive issues.

Google dominates search ads and, with Facebook Inc., controls over 60 percent of the broader digital ad market, an estimate. With data on billions of users, Google helps marketers send targeted online messages and measure how many people clicked on ads and took other important actions, such as: B. have made purchases.

For years, the internet giant has been under pressure to share more of this data with external companies so that marketers can trust the measurement data and compare the performance of Google ads with those of other providers. Access to this information is an emerging antitrust problem, particularly in Europe, and Google has slowly opened up over the years.

However, new data protection regulations in California and Europe have raised the bar for the release of data by companies. Google and other technology companies have responded by restricting the information that leaves their platforms. Apple Inc. has also taken tough action against what can be released for advertising purposes.

According to data protection laws, Google has increasingly forced advertising to abide by its rules, said Dina Srinivasan, a former advertising technology executive. “What we need in the US is a data protection approach that solves competition and consumer privacy problems at the same time.”

Google executives have complained privately that they are stuck in a “damn situation”, “damn if you don’t”. When the company shares less data, advertising competitors and partners proclaim antitrust law. When it opens, privacy advocates scream.

According to a spokesman, Google has changed the approach to installing apps, as it is difficult to accurately measure the performance of these ads when iPhone users are signed out of their Google accounts. In such cases, outside companies could track ads using techniques that “don’t provide users with adequate selection, transparency, and control,” the spokesman added. AdWeek earlier reported changes to iPhone and iPad ads.

Google informed the partners that the restrictions affect ads that make up at least 40 percent of the money Google spends on promoting apps on iPhones and iPads, a person familiar with the situation. The Google spokesman said the “vast majority” of app ads on iPhones are not affected, but reject a certain number of websites.

A similar dynamic can also be seen in other parts of Google’s huge business. By the third quarter of 2020, the company plans to prevent advertisers from pulling data from the Google system about who clicks on their web banners and video ads. Marketers have been using this information for years to optimize their news. Google has already made this change in Europe and announced that it will be applied worldwide. Complaints from some partners, however, prompted Google to postpone the change until later this year.

“Customers have pushed back quite a bit,” said Ari Paparo, director of the digital advertising company Beeswax and former Google manager. “With the increasing emphasis on privacy, it seems inevitable that they will make this change despite the negative impact.”

At the beginning of the month, the alphabet announced that cookies would expire – software code that advertisers can use to track users on the Internet and send them targeted ads. This approach has supported much of the online marketing industry, and advertisers are trying to prepare.

“This will force ad tech companies to imagine their companies and advertisers to fundamentally change the digital purchasing strategies they have been working on for 20 years,” said Brad Nunn, manager of Media Assembly, part of Advertising agency MDC Partners Inc.

The Association of National Advertisers and the American Association of Advertising Agencies opposed this move, saying they could “cut the economic oxygen from advertising that startups and emerging companies need to survive.”