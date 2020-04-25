“When I Love You” illustrates the Conflict Between Yoo Ji Tae + Her Heiress

tvN drama “When I Love You” has revealed the difficult relationship between Yoo Ji Tae, my wife, and my powerful father.

“If My Love Is My Love” will tell the story of Han Jae Hyun and Yoon Ji Soo, who they both fell in love with in college, then lost sight of it for a few years, once their lives were over. GOT7’s Jinyoung and Jeon So Nee will play characters during the early 1990s, while Yoo Ji Tae and Lee Bo Young will take on the role if the characters merge into the forties, today.

On April 25, with just a few hours to start, the drama unveils a new twist on the friction between Han Jae Hyun and his family. Even though Yoo Ji Tae’s youth, initially a passionate idealist who fought for justice and was involved in the student movement, has since turned into an indefatigable, cold-hearted businessman who thinks he only earns profits and profits.

The new photos show the smart and fierce Han Jae Hyun standing in the office of Jang San’s father-in-law (played by Sung Geun), who is the chairman of a large conglomerate. The San wearing an expression that is not quite good when Han Jae Hyun looked at her firmly, by giving power dynamic between the two.

In addition, Han Jae Hyun faces a never-ending conflict with his wife, Han Seo Kyung (played by Park Si Yeon), who has him firmly established while standing next to his father.

To learn the truth about the complicated relationships between three family members, head to the premiere of “When I Love My Love” on April 25th at 9pm. KST! The drama is also available with English subtitles in Viki.

While waiting, check out the highlight clip for “When I Love” below!

Watch Now

Resources (1)

How does this article feel?