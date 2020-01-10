When I needed $ 300 for school, I had one person to trust: myself

Loading...

This week’s column is the second in a series of excerpts from the author’s memoir, “True Vine: A Young Black Man’s Journey of Faith, Hope & Clarity”

I had a bag of cash, money I had saved for books and incidental costs. I worked on the notorious Cabrini-Green housing project through the Mayor’s Summer Youth Program and supervised the young people who lived there. Working there gave me a deeper appreciation for K-Town and its relatively small form of poverty and despair compared to Cabrini.

Once in the summer I had taken the teenagers I accompanied to see a movie in a downtown theater, but discovered that many of them had never been to the city before, even if it was just a few streets beyond …

There were no gates that prevented the inhabitants of Cabrini from entering the center, only the gates in their heads … But their slavery first settled in their own thoughts. That was the lesson I would take from my summer job.

I was about to learn another more painful lesson.

A few days before I would be back on campus, Mama called me into the living room while I was packing. “I don’t know how to tell you this,” she began. “We don’t have the money to pay your school bill.”

I still owed about $ 700 in tuition fees to the previous semester that I had to pay before registering for the fall classes. Earlier in the summer, Mom told me she would take care of the bill and not worry.

“I’m sorry, we just don’t have it,” she continued. Her words were slow. Her head was bent and her eyes slid from mine to the floor. “It doesn’t look like you can go back to school.”

“What?” I asked, feeling that I was beaten. “What do you mean? Did you ask Grandma? And Grandpa?”

“Yes I did that.”

“And?”

“They said they don’t have it,” said Mama.

I started to do the calculations in my head. … I still had a check within two weeks that would be enough to help me until my job started on campus. “Ma, all I need is $ 300,” I said. “Do you think someone will let you borrow $ 300?”

“I don’t know, John. I’ll ask,” said Mama.

I went to my bedroom stunned. I wondered why Mama had waited so long to let me know that she might not be able to pay the bill. … I suspected Mama was probably ashamed to tell me that, and that time and money were just too short …

I thought someone would lend Mama a measly $ 300. I had seen preachers educate more with a quick pass from the record. I thought someone in the family would come through. The thought eased my worries.

A short time later, Mama called me back to the living room. “John, everyone I called said they don’t have it,” Mama said hollowly.

I never understood why nobody, or by the way, would lend Mama the money to return to school unless Mama was borrowed and considered a bad risk.

In any case, I could not understand the sudden lack of resources in a family where the majority were homeowners with decent jobs. I always thought they might have included a collection at True Vine for a young, needy student.

Slowly the idea of ​​not being able to go to school anymore, settled and filled me with a lot of pain …

For weeks I walked around dazed. In the end I found some austerity and comfort in the understanding that I was the only person I could really trust.

