When is an SBA loan approved? This is why the process is moving so slowly

People like Ambada Martin were leaving early in the morning on Friday to apply for a Small Business Administration Check Protection Program loan at her bank.

On Friday, Bader-Martin, the founder and executive director of One Can Help, a nonprofit organization based in Massachusetts and funding children and families with a juvenile court system, applied for a $ 19,000 loan. Morning when the PPP loan portal opens. Instead, she encountered a message familiar to many small businesses that day: they were not eligible because they did not currently have a loan or credit relationship with Bank of America.

The loan Bader-Martin needs is to leave five part-time employees on salary. After a non-profit could no longer apply at Bank of America, she tried to apply for a loan to several other banks. On Saturday morning, Bank of America contacted her—they have revised their policies and she was able to apply. “I want to think it’s my fault, but somehow doubt,” she laughs.

The launch of the SBA and the Treasury’s $ 350 billion payroll program was “not perfect,” he said, a financial services regulatory and enforcement partner at international law firm Reed Smith, a former lawyer at Consumer Financial Protection. According to one Maria Earley: However, due to deadlines and the delivery of multi-billion dollar loans, “I don’t think we can blame the lender,” said Ken Roxdon, a partner with Dorsey & Whitney. “They are doing their best to manage an incredible amount of applications.”

Cumbersome rollout

Spend $ 350 billion a week: This is a task that the SBA and the Treasury have worked on with banks and lending partners.

There was no time for package billing because it was only about a week before the rollout was scheduled to begin.

“For regulators, banks, or anyone, there wasn’t enough time or time to make this close to perfection,” Reed Smith’s Early told Fortune. “It was hardly functional, but in my understanding, everyone did everything they could to get there.”

With only minimal guidelines for lenders available the night before the start of the program, banks and lenders were apparently upset to open on April 3.

In fact, given the time crisis, people like Earley “praise regulators for getting things going as quickly as possible.”

Bank concerns about due diligence and fraud

The bank got a lot of feedback from customers on Friday. A team of small businesses went to Twitter and expressed dissatisfaction with initially removing many of them from their loan applications.

However, for many banks and lenders, the gray area of ​​the SBA guidelines left concerns initially about who was responsible for the loan and, in some cases, potential fraud.

“Obviously, no one wants to accept a fraudulent application,” said Reed Smith’s Early. “I think banks are very concerned, of course.” That concern, or perhaps precautionary measures, could be part of the reason banks started trading with their current lending partners.

“99% of applicants think they are doing the right thing, but fraud will occur. There are fake companies, there are people who do fraudulent behavior, and they have approved it No bank wants to be a bank [application], so existing customers are the safest way, “says Earley.

In addition, for many banks, the process of “knowing customers” due diligence to accept new customers can take days or weeks, according to Logsdon of Dorsey & Whitney.

John Pitz, Head of Policy for FinTech Prad, claims that it is both a function of timing and of getting “minimal fruit” first. He points out that “the easiest thing to do” was for an already approved SBA lender to extend the application to existing loan customers.

The problem with this approach is that loans are first come, first served. “If [the money] runs out, it’s gone,” Pitts said. For a small business that could not provide fintech lenders or other banks with financing, “You are facing a very real threat. Before you can apply with the lender of your choice, Is no longer there. “

Some banks are reluctant to participate, according to Kathryn Petralia, co-founder and president of Cabbage, a fintech that provides automated cash flow to small businesses. “I talked to a number of banks that said we weren’t doing,” he told Fortune because the process was unclear. “They don’t want to leave the loan on their 1% [fixed rate] balance sheet for two years.”

Nevertheless, lately the issue of back-end loan forgiveness has become a bit more clear. Logsdon states that the SBA is tracking committed loans. He says, “It’s good to know because the backend of the forgiveness piece determines the funds available.” “They are doing it right.”

In addition, the bank had some help on the Federal Reserve Monday. The Federal Reserve has announced that it will help lenders provide facilities to allow more businesses to raise funds, but has omitted details on how it is done [ Pitts believes that the Fed may purchase PPP loans in the secondary market].

Non-SBA partners were mainly non-starters

The size of the SBA program is what Dorsey & Whitney’s Joseph Rignac calls “almost biblical.” And given how ambitious it is, people like Plaid’s Pitts point out that SBA’s current pool of approved lenders is not enough to cut it.

“They are going to finance $ 350 billion in the next two weeks, which is a 10-year plus [SBA 2019 total] loan in two weeks. The only possible way is to have as many lenders as possible If you do, “says Pitts.

Within the PPP loan guidelines, non-SBA lenders [meaning lenders who have not yet received SBA loan approval] are given the opportunity to apply to become SBA lenders for emergency loans. However, the approval process did not work as intended.

In fact, according to Pitts and Early, it was not primarily a beginner.

Pitz thought to Fortune that this would have been a major turning point for the fintech world, in that it was the first lender to line up with traditional financial institutions. Instead, Reed Smith’s Early states that most fintechs are “bystander.” This has created a problem dealing with chunks of markets where FinTech is involved, but it may be a problem for large banks.

In fact, one of the major issues with rollouts is that, according to experts, non-SBA lenders such as Fintex are responsible for serving sole proprietorships and small businesses, including 5 to 10 employees. Is that there is These types of companies require far less loans than some 500-employer companies that may apply to traditional banks.

Loan restrictions

Even if small businesses are eligible to apply for a bank, there is no guarantee they will get funding. This is due in part to lending size and funding issues.

Many large banks typically provide hundreds of thousands or millions of loans to SMEs. But for small businesses that need a $ 50,000 loan, things can get more difficult, Pitts says.

“Fintechs is specialized in that area, and … [and many small businesses] are overly dependent on Fintechs for raising capital,” he says. If these types of lenders are unable to lend, “Sarcastically, SMEs at the highest risk of this economic crisis and the least resilient are the last resort to raise funds. Let’s say, existing bank customers, and their lenders they trust and rely on, have no access to the program. ”

This means that banks like Wells Fargo have imposed lending limits [$ 10 billion] imposed by regulators, limiting the resources needed to support their existing customer base [Sunday The cap stated that it was hindering the ability to finance eligible businesses.] The bank states that it is initially directing loans to employees with less than 50 employees and nonprofits. However, the Fed announced on Wednesday that it will temporarily raise Wells Fargo’s wealth cap, allowing banks to provide additional loans to SMEs.

Another problem? Package size.

Despite the $ 350 billion lending package from the SBA, which represents a significant rise in the government’s total lending in 2019 to nearly $ 28 billion, SMEs, experts and lawyers I am concerned that the package is not enough. Indeed, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement Tuesday that the Senate was working on getting more funding, hoping to approve more funding [Sensen Marco Rubio] [From $ 200 billion to $ 250 billion, according to a tweet by Thursday.]

“It’s quickly becoming clear that Congress needs more funding or that this important program could be exhausted. It’s not possible,” McConnell wrote.

Lack of funding was a major concern for small businesses and lenders alike, even just a few days after the start of the program. Bank of America has reportedly received $ 32.6 billion in loan applications, or about 10% of the funds available for the entire program from one bank.

“If you’re a small business and realize that 10% of one bank is already off the table … the real concern is that you want to get access as soon as possible before you run out of money,” says Pitts. You.

In short, many small businesses with low loan requirements or existing relationships with non-SBA lenders are in a difficult position to apply to banks that do not accept non-customer applicants due to time constraints. Have been placed. They have been rejected to get a PPP loan or are placed behind the line. The Small Business Administration did not immediately respond to Fortune’s request for comment on the status of the non-SBA lender’s approval.

System is overloaded

To make matters worse, banks are reporting intermittent issues with the SBA processing platform E-Tran.

“They were killed. President Trump acknowledged the launch of the SBA at the White House Coronavirus Briefing on Monday.

Bank representatives and officials who spoke on condition of anonymity told Bloomberg that the E-Tran system, which was launched on Friday and was used for loan processing and SBA loan approval, was part of that day on Monday. Said he couldn’t access it—even four hours.

“It’s going well throughout the day,” Rebeca Romero Rainey, president and CEO of Independent Community Bankers of America, told Politico on Monday. “This is the experience since everything has happened.” The Small Business Administration did not immediately respond to Fortune’s request for comment.

Lenders and regulators are expanding their efforts by ensuring both Fed support and new funding possibilities. And the number of banks and lenders accepting applications has increased since Friday. But One Can Help’s Bader-Martin, who hasn’t heard of the application yet, is still worried.

“What I really care about about that … is a small group that may have given up or may be behind me in line because there are no banks that can go like them “She says. “I’m worried about them.”

Additional reports by David Z. Morris.

