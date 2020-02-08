When is Daytona 500 in 2020? Date, start time, TV schedule for the race and classification – Up News info

%% MINIFYHTML83f15be19b11e6a1acec5ed57b89c92e11
% MINIFYHTML83f15be19b11e6a1acec5ed57b89c92e12%
The Daytona 500 is the constant, while NASCAR is entering a new era of change. The most important race of the season of the Cup remains the first despite a changed race schedule for 2020, and although next year will bring even more schedule changes along with the introduction of the car “Next Gen, quot;, the only safe bet is the place of Daytona 500 as a season opener and the most striking race of the year.
% MINIFYHTML83f15be19b11e6a1acec5ed57b89c92e13 %% MINIFYHTML83f15be19b11e6a1acec5ed57b89c92e14%
The Daytona 500, the 62nd race of The Great American Race, is scheduled this year on Sunday, February 16 with a start time of 2.30 p.m. ET. As has been the case for 13 consecutive years, the Daytona 500 is broadcast live on Fox.
% MINIFYHTML83f15be19b11e6a1acec5ed57b89c92e15%
% MINIFYHTML83f15be19b11e6a1acec5ed57b89c92e16%
MORE: Why does Jimmie Johnson withdraw from the races?
The first race of the 2020 season of the NASCAR Cup represents the beginning of the end of the “Generation 6, quot; cars before the” Next Gen, quot; the cars mentioned above will be presented next year. It also marks the first race of the last season of seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson in the driver’s seat, as the legend of Hendrick Motorsports announced in November that he will retire after 2020. The double Daytona 500 winner still has a chance to win a sixth record. Cup championship
Below is everything you need to know to see the 2020 Daytona 500 on Fox, the 17th presentation of the most prestigious NASCAR racing network.
When is Daytona 500 in 2020?
- Date: Sunday, February 16
- Start time: 2.30 a.m. ET
- television channel: Fox
- Live broadcast: Fox Sports Go
- Radio: MRN
The start time for the Daytona 500 is at 2.30 p.m. ET, but coverage for the Fox race starts long before the green flag waves on the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway. (The official schedule for green flags is TBD).
Fox & # 39; coverage s Daytona 500 starts at 11 AM ET with “NASCAR Raceday, quot; on FS1, and the show will move to Fox at 1 PM.
In the call of the Daytona 500 2020, Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon will mark the first race in which the duo has collaborated since Fox NASCAR analyst Darrell Waltrip retired. Joy will call her 41st Daytona 500 and Gordon will call her fifth.
Veteran team of reporters from Matt Yocum (20th Daytona 500), Jamie Little (sixth), Vince Welch (sixth) and Regan Smith (third) will deliver pit road stories and updates for the Daytona 500. Chris Myers and Adam Alexander will be Fox’s pre-race report.
TV schedule Daytona 500 2020
The real Daytona 500 is the end of an unusually long series of practice and qualification sessions, all broadcast by Fox. Such a great race deserves such extensive coverage.
The action on the circuit starts on Saturday 8 February with three practice sessions, the first of which is a warm-up for the Busch Crash on Sunday evening. FS1 will lead to most of the Daytona 500 practice and qualification sessions; The only events at Fox are the pole qualifying session on Sunday afternoon (February 9) and the race itself on the 16th.
Below is the full TV schedule for all Daytona 500 practice sessions, qualifying events and races, including the annual exhibition. All events shown on FS1 or Fox can be broadcast live on Fox Sports Go.
Time
Event
television channel
Radio channel
11:35 am ET
Last training from Busch Shock
FS1
MRN
1:35 pm ET
Daytona 500 training
FS1
MRN
3 p.m. ET
Daytona 500 training
FS1
MRN
Time
Event
television channel
Radio channel
12.30 a.m. ET
Daytona 500 pole rating
Fox
MRN
3 p.m. ET
Busch shock
FS1
MRN
Time
Event
television channel
Radio channel
7 p.m. ET
Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 1
FS1
MRN
8:45 PM ET
Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 2
FS1
MRN
Time
Event
television channel
Radio channel
5.05 pm ET
Daytona 500 training
FS1
MRN
Time
Event
television channel
Radio channel
12.30 a.m. ET
Last training of the Daytona 500
FS1
MRN
Time
Event
television channel
Radio channel
2.30 a.m. ET
Daytona 500
Fox
MRN
Daytona 500 2020 classification
A special career requires a unique qualification format. Although the qualification for the 500 Daytona Miles will take place on Sunday, February 9 at 12.30 pm. ET, that event will only be the first row for The Great American Race. The rest of the field will be set during the Bluegreen Vacation Duels, a few fast races scheduled at 7 p.m. ET and 8:45 PM ET on Thursday, February 13.
The first set-ups for this year’s Daytona Duels are determined on the basis of the assessment speeds of the pole. Cars that qualify in odd positions (first, third, fifth, etc.) will compete in duel 1. The even qualifications will compete in duel 2.
The results of the first Duel on Thursday determine the inner row for the 500 Daytona 500 of 2020, and the results of the second Duel determine the outer row.
Only 40 cars will participate in the Daytona 500, so three of the 43 cars that participated in the race are not eligible. Below you will find the complete list of entries.
Car no.
Driver
To do
equipment
00
Quinn Houff
Chevrolet
StarCom Racing
a
Kurt Busch
Chevrolet
Ganassi Racing Chip
two
Brad Keselowski
ford
Penske team
3
Austin Dillon
Chevrolet
Richard Childress Racing
4 4
Kevin Harvick
ford
Stewart-Haas Racing
6 6
Ryan Newman
ford
Roush Fenway Racing
8
Tyler Reddick
Chevrolet
Richard Childress Racing
9 9
Chase Elliott
Chevrolet
Hendrick Motorsports
10
Aric Almirola
ford
Stewart-Haas Racing
eleven
Denny Hamlin
Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing
12
Ryan Blaney
ford
Penske team
13
Ty dillon
Chevrolet
Germain Racing
14
Clint bowyer
ford
Stewart-Haas Racing
fifteen
Brennan Poole
Chevrolet
Premium motorsport
sixteen
Justin Haley
Chevrolet
Kaulig Racing
17
Chris Buescher
ford
Roush Fenway Racing
18 years
Kyle busch
Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing
19
Martin Truex, Jr.
Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing
twenty
Erik Jones
Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing
twenty one
Matt DiBenedetto
ford
Wood Brothers Racing
22
Joey Logano
ford
Penske team
24
William Byron
Chevrolet
Hendrick Motorsports
27
Reed Sorenson
Chevrolet
Premium motorsport
32
Corey LaJoie
ford
GA FAS Racing
3. 4
Michael McDowell
ford
Front Row Motorsports
36
David Ragan
ford
Rick Ware Racing
37
Ryan Preece
Chevrolet
JTG Daugherty Racing
38
John Hunter Nemechek
ford
Front Row Motorsports
41
Cole Custer
ford
Stewart-Haas Racing
42
Kyle Larson
Chevrolet
Ganassi Racing Chip
43
Bubba Wallace
Chevrolet
Richard Petty Motorsports
47
Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
Chevrolet
JTG Daugherty Racing
48
Jimmie Johnson
Chevrolet
Hendrick Motorsports
49
Chad Finchum
Toyota
Driving company management
51
Joey Gase
Chevrolet
Rick Ware Racing
52
BJ McLeod
ford
Rick Ware Racing
54
J.J. Yeley
ford
Rick Ware Racing
62
Brendan Gaughan
Chevrolet
Beard Motorsports
66
Timmy Hill
ford
Driving company management
77
Ross Chastain
Chevrolet
Spire motorsport
88
Alex Bowman
Chevrolet
Hendrick Motorsports
95
Christopher Bell
Toyota
Leavine Family Racing
96
Daniel Suarez
Toyota
Gaunt Brothers Racing
NOTE: Justin Haley, Reed Sorenson, Chad Finchum, J.J. Yeley, Brendan Gaughan, Timmy Hill and Daniel Suarez enter the 500 Daytona Miles without team cards and must complete the race for qualifying or dueling races.
Daytona 500 2020 costs
According to NASCAR, three 2020 Daytona 500 drivers arrive with the best chances of winning. Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski from the Penske team, along with Chase Elliott from Hendrick Motorsports and Denny Hamlin from Joe Gibbs Racing, are on the board with a probability of 10-1. Hamlin naturally won the Daytona 500 last year.
Below are the chances of winning the 500 Daytona 500 of 2020 for the 33 best drivers.
Driver
opportunities
Joey Logano
10-1
Brad Keselowski
10-1
Chase Elliott
10-1
Denny Hamlin
10-1
Kyle busch
11-1
Kevin Harvick
11-1
Martin Truex Jr.
13-1
Ryan Blaney
14-1
Alex Bowman
18-1
Kurt Busch
18-1
William Byron
18-1
Clint bowyer
20-1
Aric Almirola
20-1
Matt DiBenedetto
20-1
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
20-1
Erik Jones
20-1
Kyle Larson
20-1
Jimmie Johnson
20-1
Ross Chastain
25-1
Ryan Newman
35-1
Cole Custer
35-1
Christopher Bell
35-1
Austin Dillon
40-1
Chris Buescher
40-1
Tyler Reddick
40-1
Brennan Poole
40-1
Daniel Suarez
40-1
Bubba Wallace
50-1
Ty dillon
66-1
Ryan Preece
66-1
Michael McDowell
66-1
John Hunter Nemechek
80-1
Landon Cassil
66-1