When is Daytona 500 in 2020? Date, start time, TV schedule for the race and classification – Up News info

The Daytona 500 is the constant, while NASCAR is entering a new era of change. The most important race of the season of the Cup remains the first despite a changed race schedule for 2020, and although next year will bring even more schedule changes along with the introduction of the car “Next Gen, quot;, the only safe bet is the place of Daytona 500 as a season opener and the most striking race of the year.

The Daytona 500, the 62nd race of The Great American Race, is scheduled this year on Sunday, February 16 with a start time of 2.30 p.m. ET. As has been the case for 13 consecutive years, the Daytona 500 is broadcast live on Fox.

The first race of the 2020 season of the NASCAR Cup represents the beginning of the end of the “Generation 6, quot; cars before the” Next Gen, quot; the cars mentioned above will be presented next year. It also marks the first race of the last season of seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson in the driver’s seat, as the legend of Hendrick Motorsports announced in November that he will retire after 2020. The double Daytona 500 winner still has a chance to win a sixth record. Cup championship

Below is everything you need to know to see the 2020 Daytona 500 on Fox, the 17th presentation of the most prestigious NASCAR racing network.

When is Daytona 500 in 2020?

Date : Sunday, February 16

: Sunday, February 16 Start time : 2.30 a.m. ET

: 2.30 a.m. ET television channel : Fox

: Fox Live broadcast : Fox Sports Go

: Fox Sports Go Radio: MRN

The start time for the Daytona 500 is at 2.30 p.m. ET, but coverage for the Fox race starts long before the green flag waves on the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway. (The official schedule for green flags is TBD).

Fox & # 39; coverage s Daytona 500 starts at 11 AM ET with “NASCAR Raceday, quot; on FS1, and the show will move to Fox at 1 PM.

In the call of the Daytona 500 2020, Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon will mark the first race in which the duo has collaborated since Fox NASCAR analyst Darrell Waltrip retired. Joy will call her 41st Daytona 500 and Gordon will call her fifth.

Veteran team of reporters from Matt Yocum (20th Daytona 500), Jamie Little (sixth), Vince Welch (sixth) and Regan Smith (third) will deliver pit road stories and updates for the Daytona 500. Chris Myers and Adam Alexander will be Fox’s pre-race report.

TV schedule Daytona 500 2020

The real Daytona 500 is the end of an unusually long series of practice and qualification sessions, all broadcast by Fox. Such a great race deserves such extensive coverage.

The action on the circuit starts on Saturday 8 February with three practice sessions, the first of which is a warm-up for the Busch Crash on Sunday evening. FS1 will lead to most of the Daytona 500 practice and qualification sessions; The only events at Fox are the pole qualifying session on Sunday afternoon (February 9) and the race itself on the 16th.

Below is the full TV schedule for all Daytona 500 practice sessions, qualifying events and races, including the annual exhibition. All events shown on FS1 or Fox can be broadcast live on Fox Sports Go.

Time

Event

television channel

Radio channel

11:35 am ET

Last training from Busch Shock

FS1

MRN

1:35 pm ET

Daytona 500 training

FS1

MRN

3 p.m. ET

Daytona 500 training

FS1

MRN

Time

Event

television channel

Radio channel

12.30 a.m. ET

Daytona 500 pole rating

Fox

MRN

3 p.m. ET

Busch shock

FS1

MRN

Time

Event

television channel

Radio channel

7 p.m. ET

Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 1

FS1

MRN

8:45 PM ET

Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 2

FS1

MRN

Time

Event

television channel

Radio channel

5.05 pm ET

Daytona 500 training

FS1

MRN

Time

Event

television channel

Radio channel

12.30 a.m. ET

Last training of the Daytona 500

FS1

MRN

Time

Event

television channel

Radio channel

2.30 a.m. ET

Daytona 500

Fox

MRN

Daytona 500 2020 classification

A special career requires a unique qualification format. Although the qualification for the 500 Daytona Miles will take place on Sunday, February 9 at 12.30 pm. ET, that event will only be the first row for The Great American Race. The rest of the field will be set during the Bluegreen Vacation Duels, a few fast races scheduled at 7 p.m. ET and 8:45 PM ET on Thursday, February 13.

The first set-ups for this year’s Daytona Duels are determined on the basis of the assessment speeds of the pole. Cars that qualify in odd positions (first, third, fifth, etc.) will compete in duel 1. The even qualifications will compete in duel 2.

The results of the first Duel on Thursday determine the inner row for the 500 Daytona 500 of 2020, and the results of the second Duel determine the outer row.

Only 40 cars will participate in the Daytona 500, so three of the 43 cars that participated in the race are not eligible. Below you will find the complete list of entries.

Car no.

Driver

To do

equipment

00

Quinn Houff

Chevrolet

StarCom Racing

a

Kurt Busch

Chevrolet

Ganassi Racing Chip

two

Brad Keselowski

ford

Penske team

3

Austin Dillon

Chevrolet

Richard Childress Racing

4 4

Kevin Harvick

ford

Stewart-Haas Racing

6 6

Ryan Newman

ford

Roush Fenway Racing

8

Tyler Reddick

Chevrolet

Richard Childress Racing

9 9

Chase Elliott

Chevrolet

Hendrick Motorsports

10

Aric Almirola

ford

Stewart-Haas Racing

eleven

Denny Hamlin

Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

12

Ryan Blaney

ford

Penske team

13

Ty dillon

Chevrolet

Germain Racing

14

Clint bowyer

ford

Stewart-Haas Racing

fifteen

Brennan Poole

Chevrolet

Premium motorsport

sixteen

Justin Haley

Chevrolet

Kaulig Racing

17

Chris Buescher

ford

Roush Fenway Racing

18 years

Kyle busch

Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

19

Martin Truex, Jr.

Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

twenty

Erik Jones

Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

twenty one

Matt DiBenedetto

ford

Wood Brothers Racing

22

Joey Logano

ford

Penske team

24

William Byron

Chevrolet

Hendrick Motorsports

27

Reed Sorenson

Chevrolet

Premium motorsport

32

Corey LaJoie

ford

GA FAS Racing

3. 4

Michael McDowell

ford

Front Row Motorsports

36

David Ragan

ford

Rick Ware Racing

37

Ryan Preece

Chevrolet

JTG Daugherty Racing

38

John Hunter Nemechek

ford

Front Row Motorsports

41

Cole Custer

ford

Stewart-Haas Racing

42

Kyle Larson

Chevrolet

Ganassi Racing Chip

43

Bubba Wallace

Chevrolet

Richard Petty Motorsports

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

Chevrolet

JTG Daugherty Racing

48

Jimmie Johnson

Chevrolet

Hendrick Motorsports

49

Chad Finchum

Toyota

Driving company management

51

Joey Gase

Chevrolet

Rick Ware Racing

52

BJ McLeod

ford

Rick Ware Racing

54

J.J. Yeley

ford

Rick Ware Racing

62

Brendan Gaughan

Chevrolet

Beard Motorsports

66

Timmy Hill

ford

Driving company management

77

Ross Chastain

Chevrolet

Spire motorsport

88

Alex Bowman

Chevrolet

Hendrick Motorsports

95

Christopher Bell

Toyota

Leavine Family Racing

96

Daniel Suarez

Toyota

Gaunt Brothers Racing

NOTE: Justin Haley, Reed Sorenson, Chad Finchum, J.J. Yeley, Brendan Gaughan, Timmy Hill and Daniel Suarez enter the 500 Daytona Miles without team cards and must complete the race for qualifying or dueling races.

Daytona 500 2020 costs

According to NASCAR, three 2020 Daytona 500 drivers arrive with the best chances of winning. Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski from the Penske team, along with Chase Elliott from Hendrick Motorsports and Denny Hamlin from Joe Gibbs Racing, are on the board with a probability of 10-1. Hamlin naturally won the Daytona 500 last year.

Below are the chances of winning the 500 Daytona 500 of 2020 for the 33 best drivers.

Driver

opportunities

Joey Logano

10-1

Brad Keselowski

10-1

Chase Elliott

10-1

Denny Hamlin

10-1

Kyle busch

11-1

Kevin Harvick

11-1

Martin Truex Jr.

13-1

Ryan Blaney

14-1

Alex Bowman

18-1

Kurt Busch

18-1

William Byron

18-1

Clint bowyer

20-1

Aric Almirola

20-1

Matt DiBenedetto

20-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

20-1

Erik Jones

20-1

Kyle Larson

20-1

Jimmie Johnson

20-1

Ross Chastain

25-1

Ryan Newman

35-1

Cole Custer

35-1

Christopher Bell

35-1

Austin Dillon

40-1

Chris Buescher

40-1

Tyler Reddick

40-1

Brennan Poole

40-1

Daniel Suarez

40-1

Bubba Wallace

50-1

Ty dillon

66-1

Ryan Preece

66-1

Michael McDowell

66-1

John Hunter Nemechek

80-1

Landon Cassil

66-1