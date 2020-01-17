When is Super Bowl 54? Date and start time in the UK, exclusive talkSPORT coverage, free live stream and halftime show for the NFL showdown

The biggest sporting event of the year – the Super Bowl – is just around the corner.

The NFL’s top two teams will meet in Miami this year to battle it out for the Vince Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl 54.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will deliver the star-studded halftime show as the NFL celebrates its 100th season.

It is one of the most watched sporting events in the world and will become a classic in 2020.

Super Bowl 54: date and UK time

The flagship event will take place on Sunday, February 2, at Miami Dolphins Home – the 65,000-seat Hard Rock Stadium.

The 100th season of the NFL is decided for the sixth time in Miami.

A Super Bowl was last held in Miami Gardens in 2010 when the New Orleans Saints defeated the Indianapolis Colts to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The game begins at 11:30 p.m. UK time and continues until 3:00 a.m. – provided there is no overtime drama.

Super Bowl 54: which teams play?

The championship games for each conference take place this weekend, with the winners advancing to the Super Bowl.

The AFC Championship Game, Tennessee Titans @ Kansas City Chiefs – Sunday, January 19, 8:00 p.m. (Starts at 8:05 p.m.)

The NFC Championship game, Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers – Sunday, January 19, 11:30 p.m. (Start at 11:40 p.m.)

Aaron Rodgers wants to bring the Green Bay Packers to the Super Bowl

Super Bowl 54: talkSPORT reporting

Super Bowl 54 will be broadcast live on talkSPORT on Sunday, February 2nd.

We’ll bring you full coverage of the NFL Championship games this weekend as well.

The Super Bowl 54 is also broadcast on Free TV in the UK.

The game will be shown live and in full on BBC ONE and on the BBC iPlayer.