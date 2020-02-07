When is the British heavyweight showdown?

Heavyweight stars Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce will be competing in a fascinating all-British fight later this year.

22-year-old Dubois is one of the hottest British boxers and has a record 14 wins in a row.

Getty

Daniel Dubois will deal with Joe Joyce later this year

In December, he sent the Japanese man Kyotaro Fujimoto. Now he faces the greatest challenge of his young career when he grapples with his compatriot Joyce.

The 34-year-old is also undefeated and won against Bermane Stiverne, Alexander Ustinov and Bryant Jennings in 2019.

Promoter Frank Warren has now confirmed the fight and British boxing fans can look forward to the blockbuster fight.

APPROVED

Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Joyce officially announced with date and venue confirmed

HOMECOMING

Hearn reveals that Tottenham Stadium is a trailblazer for Joshua vs Pulev in June

PLACE

Tyson Fury claims that Anthony Joshua Fight would not take place in the UK or Saudi Arabia

BAD

Tyson Fury meets Joshua and Pulev when he judges AJ’s next fight

Diary date

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 2 UK start time: What time does the ring walk start?

a special night

Brook vs DeLuca live stream: date and time how to watch and undercard

demeaning

George Groves is emphatic about the “terrible, abysmal” YouTube boxing

APPROVED

Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 undercard: battles for Rematch blockbusters confirmed

SUPERSTAR

Anthony Joshua’s next fight: title defense news is coming – who and when?

TROUBLE

Gervonta Davis was arrested and charged after quarreling with his child’s mother

Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Joyce: UK fight date

Dubois and Joyce will compete against each other in the London O2 Arena on April 11th.

Frank Warren announced the news on social media and said: “It starts!

“Undefeated against Undefeated, Power against Power, Dynamite against Moloch.

“Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce collide on April 11th at The O2! What. A fight!”

Dubois added on Twitter: “This will be the most devastating achievement in my career. See you on April 11th, Joe Joyce, and bring your sleeping bag with you. “

Joyce replied: “This is the fight the fans have asked for and I am happy that it is signed and sealed. I will deliver if I destroy Daniel Dubois.”

Warren added: “It is quite a leap upwards for Daniel – to fight in such a significant battle at this stage of his career is a big decision.

“I’m not worried about Daniel’s endurance. My only concern if I have one is Joe’s great experience – how long he’s been boxing. And he’s undefeated, a victorious fighter.

“During this phase of his career, Daniel was the best heavyweight I had to deal with. He is an exceptional talent.

“What impresses me is his entire commitment. He just wants to be world heavyweight champion. He has no distractions.

“Joe is 34, had an important and highly decorated amateur career, has a lot of experience and did very well as a professional. This is a big step for Daniel. It’s a fight he wants. “

Getty

Joe Joyce hit Bryant Jennings last time

Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Joyce: History of the Band

Dubois – Joyce

Nationality: British – British

Age: 22-34 years

Height: 6 feet 5 – 6 feet 6

Attitude: Orthodox – Orthodox

Range: 78 to 80 inches

Record: 14-0-0 – 10-0-0

KOs: 13-9

Rounds: 41-40

Debut: 04.08.2017 – 20.10.2017

Nickname: Triple D – Juggernaut