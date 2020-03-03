[When is the closing date to convene the next parliamentary sitting down? — Joshua Wu]

MARCH three — The Speaker of the Property of Associates (Dewan Rakyat), Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff bin Md Yusof, has mentioned that he will call Primary Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to enquire no matter whether the first assembly of the third session of the 14th Parliament, scheduled for ninth March 2020, will carry on or be postponed.

The previous sitting down of the very last session of the House of Representatives was on 5th December 2019. Meanwhile, the past sitting of the past session of the Senate (Dewan Negara) was on 19th December 2019.

Write-up 55(1) of the Federal Constitution states:

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong shall from time to time summon Parliament and shall not make it possible for 6 months to elapse concerning the past sitting down in just one session and the date appointed for its to start with assembly in the subsequent session.”

Some have equivocated “Parliament” in Posting 55(1) of the Federal Structure with the Home of Reps, and concluded that the 6 months will lapse on 5th June 2020.

However, Post 44 of the Federal Constitution on the Constitution of Parliament states:

“The legislative authority of the Federation shall be vested in a Parliament, which shall consist of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and two Majlis (Houses of Parliament) to be known as the Dewan Negara (Senate) and the Dewan Rakyat (Property of Reps).”

In the existing case, examining Posts 55(one) and 44 of the Federal Structure together, it would look that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (“YDPA”) has to summon Parliament before the expiry of six months from the final sitting down of the very last session of the Senate relatively that of the House of Reps.

The Eleventh Plan to the Federal Structure defines “month” to suggest calendar thirty day period in accordance to the Gregorian calendar.

Nevertheless, as will be examined beneath, there are conflicting instances with regard to the calculation of a “month.”

18th June 2020

In Jeow Fong Mei v Chong Mee Yoke [1996] 1 MLJ 387 (“Jeow Fong Mei”), at web page 387, the Court of Attractiveness held:

“In computing time by calendar months, the time experienced to be reckoned by searching at the calendar and not by counting the times. For instance, a person calendar month’s imprisonment is to be calculated from the working day of imprisonment to the working day numerically corresponding to that day in the next month, significantly less a single . Adopting this aproach, the initial a few-month time period for payment [which began on 14 July 1993] ended at midnight of 13 October 1993.”

Jeow Fong Mei was affirmed by inter alia the Courtroom of Attraction in Dato’ Valumalai @ M. Ramalingam S/O V. Muthusamy v Dato’ Dr. Tan Chin Woh [2010] MLJU 410

In implementing the Jeow Fong Mei approach to the present situation, and in gentle of Articles or blog posts 55(1) and 44 of the Federal Structure, it would seem that the YDPA has to summon Parliament on/by 18th June 2020 .

19th June 2020

In Setali Development Sdn Bhd & Anor v Lim You Keng [1984] 1 MLJ 26 (“Setali Development“), at web page 28, the Federal Court held:

“See also Marren v Dawson Bentley & Co Ltd [1961] two All ER 270. Consequently for case in point if an act is to be finished in just a single thirty day period from January 15, the previous date for accomplishing the act is February 15 — see Notice 2 Get 3 at web page 12 of the English Supreme Court docket Follow 1979 Vol. 1.

Considering the fact that the get appealed versus was built on February 28, 1982 the interval of one month under Rule 56 of the Principles of the Federal Court 1980 operates from March 1, 1982. The detect of enchantment filed on March 29, 1982 was hence filed well inside time.” (underline mine)

In making use of the Setali Advancement tactic to the present circumstance, and in mild of Articles or blog posts 55(one) and 44 of the Federal Structure, it would appear that the YDPA has to summon Parliament on/by 19th June 2020 .

This is the personalized belief of the writer or publication and does not always represent the views of Malay Mail.