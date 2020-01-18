When is the rest week of each NHL team? Data, free time for the 31 teams. – Up News info

% MINIFYHTML9928ec7f70e9e894d24d32a47072f27511%

The NHL is approaching the All-Star weekend, which also means that all 31 teams will soon be taking their annual farewell week. All teams must have a five-day break in the second half of the season.

Added as a provision for the 2015 collective labor agreement, the free week was granted in exchange for the players’ agreement to change the All-Star game to the current three-in-three tournament format. Players will be completely out of service during these breaks, without team training allowed.

This season, the earliest breaks for teams begin on January 18, while other breaks start on January 23 and last until the end of the month. Every week goodbye to all teams of the All-Star Weekend weekend with 17 team separations before and including the event in St. Louis (January 24-26), while the breaks of the other 14 teams are inclusive and follow.

Here is all you need to know about the following breaks for NHL players:

What is the structure of the NHL rest week?

While the NHL uses the same “rest week, quot; term used by the NFL, it is not exactly the same. In the NFL, two teams may not play in a given week: in the NHL, all NHL teams receive five guaranteed days off at any one time in the second half of January as part of a 2015 addition to the 2015 agreement. contractual negotiations This change was made in the 2016-17 season and always falls in the second half of the season.

This season, 17 teams have rest weeks until the All-Star weekend in St. Louis (January 24-26), while the other 14 breaks include and follow the weekend to give the teams as much free time as possible. The first weeks of goodbye begin on January 18; Some teams leave on January 31.

What do players do during their rest weeks?

Players will certainly not play official hockey during their official rest weeks, given that team training is not allowed during their free time, but Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reported Saturday that Toronto Maple Leafs players William Nylander, Kasperi Kapanen, Jake Muzzin and Frederik Andersen go on a golf trip to the Augusta National in Georgia.

Other players, such as Washington’s Captain Alex Ovechkin, maximize their free time by choosing to skip the All-Star game. This action gives Ovechkin a suspension of a game because he did not attend the All-Star Weekend even after he was appointed captain of the Metropolitan Division, but in reality it only makes his vacation a bit longer.

Some players who voted for the last men in the All-Star Weekend recognized a similar thinking process: Detroit striker Red Wings told Detroit Free Press that he likes days off more than he would like to be in the All-Star game.

When is the rest week of each NHL team?

equipment

See you soon of the week

Anaheim Ducks

January 18-26

Coyotes in Arizona

January 19-28

Boston Bruins

January 22-30

Buffalo Sabers

January 19-27

Calgary Flames

January 19-27

Carolina hurricanes

January 22-30

Chicago Blackhawks

January 22-31

Colorado avalanche

January 21 to 31

Columbus Blue Jackets

January 23-31

Dallas Stars

January 19-26

Detroit Red Wings

January 23-30

Edmonton Oilers

January 19-28

Florida Panthers

January 22-31

Los Angeles Kings

January 19-28

Minnesota Wild

January 23-31

Montreal Canadiens

January 19-26

Nashville predators

January 19-26

New Jersey Devils

January 19-26

New York Islanders

January 22-31

New York Rangers

January 22-30

Ottawa Senators

January 19-26

Philadelphia Flyers

January 22-30

Pittsburgh Penguins

January 22-30

San José sharks

January 19-30

St. Louis Blues

January 19-26

Tampa Bay Lightning

January 18-26

Toronto maple leaves

January 19-26

Vancouver Canucks

January 19-26

Vegas Golden Knights

January 22-30

Washington capitals

January 19-26

Winnipeg jets

January 23-30