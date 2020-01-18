When is the rest week of each NHL team? Data, free time for the 31 teams. – Up News info

% MINIFYHTML9928ec7f70e9e894d24d32a47072f27511%
The NHL is approaching the All-Star weekend, which also means that all 31 teams will soon be taking their annual farewell week. All teams must have a five-day break in the second half of the season.
Added as a provision for the 2015 collective labor agreement, the free week was granted in exchange for the players’ agreement to change the All-Star game to the current three-in-three tournament format. Players will be completely out of service during these breaks, without team training allowed.
This season, the earliest breaks for teams begin on January 18, while other breaks start on January 23 and last until the end of the month. Every week goodbye to all teams of the All-Star Weekend weekend with 17 team separations before and including the event in St. Louis (January 24-26), while the breaks of the other 14 teams are inclusive and follow.
Here is all you need to know about the following breaks for NHL players:
What is the structure of the NHL rest week?
While the NHL uses the same “rest week, quot; term used by the NFL, it is not exactly the same. In the NFL, two teams may not play in a given week: in the NHL, all NHL teams receive five guaranteed days off at any one time in the second half of January as part of a 2015 addition to the 2015 agreement. contractual negotiations This change was made in the 2016-17 season and always falls in the second half of the season.
This season, 17 teams have rest weeks until the All-Star weekend in St. Louis (January 24-26), while the other 14 breaks include and follow the weekend to give the teams as much free time as possible. The first weeks of goodbye begin on January 18; Some teams leave on January 31.
What do players do during their rest weeks?
Players will certainly not play official hockey during their official rest weeks, given that team training is not allowed during their free time, but Chris Johnston of Sportsnet reported Saturday that Toronto Maple Leafs players William Nylander, Kasperi Kapanen, Jake Muzzin and Frederik Andersen go on a golf trip to the Augusta National in Georgia.
Other players, such as Washington’s Captain Alex Ovechkin, maximize their free time by choosing to skip the All-Star game. This action gives Ovechkin a suspension of a game because he did not attend the All-Star Weekend even after he was appointed captain of the Metropolitan Division, but in reality it only makes his vacation a bit longer.
Some players who voted for the last men in the All-Star Weekend recognized a similar thinking process: Detroit striker Red Wings told Detroit Free Press that he likes days off more than he would like to be in the All-Star game.
When is the rest week of each NHL team?
equipment
See you soon of the week
Anaheim Ducks
January 18-26
Coyotes in Arizona
January 19-28
Boston Bruins
January 22-30
Buffalo Sabers
January 19-27
Calgary Flames
January 19-27
Carolina hurricanes
January 22-30
Chicago Blackhawks
January 22-31
Colorado avalanche
January 21 to 31
Columbus Blue Jackets
January 23-31
Dallas Stars
January 19-26
Detroit Red Wings
January 23-30
Edmonton Oilers
January 19-28
Florida Panthers
January 22-31
Los Angeles Kings
January 19-28
Minnesota Wild
January 23-31
Montreal Canadiens
January 19-26
Nashville predators
January 19-26
New Jersey Devils
January 19-26
New York Islanders
January 22-31
New York Rangers
January 22-30
Ottawa Senators
January 19-26
Philadelphia Flyers
January 22-30
Pittsburgh Penguins
January 22-30
San José sharks
January 19-30
St. Louis Blues
January 19-26
Tampa Bay Lightning
January 18-26
Toronto maple leaves
January 19-26
Vancouver Canucks
January 19-26
Vegas Golden Knights
January 22-30
Washington capitals
January 19-26
Winnipeg jets
January 23-30