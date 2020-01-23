When is the Royal Rumble? Date, start time, free live stream and game card for the WWE blockbuster

One of the biggest events of the WWE, the Royal Rumble, will be the focus again this weekend.

WWE starts the year with an extravagance in which many superstars try to book their seats at WrestleMania 36 every year.

Seth Rollins won the men’s event last year, while Becky Lynch gained fame with the women.

The madness of a WWE Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble: date and time

The famous WWE Main Event takes place on Sunday January 26th at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Minute Maid Park is primarily a baseball stadium for Houston Astros from MLB.

The event begins at midnight in the UK, 6 p.m. in Houston, and will continue until Monday morning for British fans.

There will be a two-hour pre-show on WWE’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter starting at 10 p.m.

Royal Rumble: TV station and live stream

There are two ways to see the WWE Royal Rumble 2020 in the UK.

The WWE network shows it as usual and costs £ 9.99 a month and can be canceled at any time.

New customers of the WWE network receive a one-month FREE trial. The test can then be stopped at any time.

And the Rumble is available for the first time at BT Sport Box Office.

Royal Rumble: match card

Men’s Royal Rumble Match – for a World Cup game at WrestleMania

Royal Rumble Match for Women – for a championship game for women at WrestleMania

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan – for the WWE Universal Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka – for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin

Shorty G against Sheamus

Bayley vs Lacey Evans Singles – for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo – for the WWE United States Championship

The following superstars have confirmed their participation in this year’s Royal Rumbles

Men’s Royal Rumble

Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion, Raw)

AJ Styles (raw)

Erick Rowan (raw)

Randy Orton (raw)

Rey Mysterio (raw)

Ricochet (raw)

Drew McIntyre (raw)

Elias (Smackdown)

King Corbin (Smackdown)

Dolph Ziggler (Smackdown)

Otis (Smackdown)

Tucker (smackdown)

Rusev (raw)

Bobby Lashley (raw)

Aleister Black (Raw)

Buddy Murphy (raw)

Braun Strowman (Smackdown)

Shinsuke Nakamura (Smackdown)

Seth Rollins (raw)

Kevin Owens (raw)

Samoa Joe (raw)

Women’s Royal Rumble

Charlotte Flair (raw)

Alexa Bliss (Smackdown)

Nikki Cross (Smackdown)

Sarah Logan (raw)

Natalya (raw)