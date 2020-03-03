when-is-the-uefa-nations-league-attract?-comprehensive-particulars,-like-achievable-team-of-loss-of-life-for-england-which-could-necessarily-mean-games-with-france-and-germany

The Nations League s back again following a effective inaugural levels of competition.
The match was received by Portugal final summertime, as they saw off the Netherlands 1- in the closing many thanks to a strike from Goncalo Guedes.
The moment Euro 2020 is finish this summer months, teams will commence the 2nd edition of the Nations League and England will master their opponents in the attract this week.
Nations League draw: When is it?
The attract for the Nations League will be concluded in Amsterdam on Tuesday, March three.
It will get under way in the Dutch capital at 5pm United kingdom time.
It will be proven reside on UEFA’s formal web-site with a stream readily available soon prior to 5pm.
Nations League draw: Who could England encounter?
Gareth Southgate’s aspect finished third in the very first edition of the tournament, beating Switzerland in the third position enjoy-off sport.
The 3 Lions join the Swiss, The Netherlands and Portugal in Pot 1, with only the group winners progressing to the finals tournament in the summer season of 2021.
The worst scenario circumstance could see England fulfill entire world champions France, Germany and Denmark as they could confront anyone from Pots 2, 3 and 4.
They could, having said that, conclusion up with a group of Iceland, Italy and Bosnia.
Draw pots
League A
Pot 1: Portugal, Netherlands, England, Switzerland
Pot 2: Belgium, France, Spain, Italy
Pot 3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, Denmark, Sweden
Pot four: Croatia, Poland, Germany, Iceland
League B
Pot one: Russia, Austria, Wales, Czech Republic
Pot 2: Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Finland
Pot three: Slovakia, Turkey, Republic of Ireland, Northern Eire
Pot 4: Bulgaria, Israel, Hungary, Romania
League C
Pot 1: Greece, Albania, Montenegro, Georgia
Pot 2: North Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus, Cyprus
Pot 3: Estonia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Luxembourg
Pot 4: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Moldova
League D
Pot 1: Gibraltar, Faroe Islands, Latvia, Liechtenstein
Pot two: Andorra, Malta, San Marino
Nations League: Critical dates
- Matchday one: September three-five, 2020
- Matchday 2: September six-eight, 2020
- Matchday 3: October 8-10, 2020
- Matchday four: October 11-13, 2020
- Matchday five: November 12-14, 2020
- Matchday six: November 15-17, 2020
- Finals: June 2, three and 6, 2021
- Relegation engage in-offs: March 24, 25, 28 and 29, 2022