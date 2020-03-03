when-is-the-uefa-nations-league-attract?-comprehensive-particulars,-like-achievable-team-of-loss-of-life-for-england-which-could-necessarily-mean-games-with-france-and-germany

The Nations League s back again following a effective inaugural levels of competition.

The match was received by Portugal final summertime, as they saw off the Netherlands 1- in the closing many thanks to a strike from Goncalo Guedes.

The moment Euro 2020 is finish this summer months, teams will commence the 2nd edition of the Nations League and England will master their opponents in the attract this week.

Getty Gareth Southgate’s England executed well at the inaugural Nations League, but ended up crushed three-one in the semi-finals by the Netherlands

Nations League draw: When is it?

The attract for the Nations League will be concluded in Amsterdam on Tuesday, March three.

It will get under way in the Dutch capital at 5pm United kingdom time.

It will be proven reside on UEFA’s formal web-site with a stream readily available soon prior to 5pm.

Nations League draw: Who could England encounter?

Gareth Southgate’s aspect finished third in the very first edition of the tournament, beating Switzerland in the third position enjoy-off sport.

The 3 Lions join the Swiss, The Netherlands and Portugal in Pot 1, with only the group winners progressing to the finals tournament in the summer season of 2021.

The worst scenario circumstance could see England fulfill entire world champions France, Germany and Denmark as they could confront anyone from Pots 2, 3 and 4.

They could, having said that, conclusion up with a group of Iceland, Italy and Bosnia.

getty Portugal won the UEFA Nations League previous summer season

Draw pots

League A

Pot 1: Portugal, Netherlands, England, Switzerland

Pot 2: Belgium, France, Spain, Italy

Pot 3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine, Denmark, Sweden

Pot four: Croatia, Poland, Germany, Iceland

League B

Pot one: Russia, Austria, Wales, Czech Republic

Pot 2: Scotland, Norway, Serbia, Finland

Pot three: Slovakia, Turkey, Republic of Ireland, Northern Eire

Pot 4: Bulgaria, Israel, Hungary, Romania

League C

Pot 1: Greece, Albania, Montenegro, Georgia

Pot 2: North Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus, Cyprus

Pot 3: Estonia, Slovenia, Lithuania, Luxembourg

Pot 4: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Moldova

League D

Pot 1: Gibraltar, Faroe Islands, Latvia, Liechtenstein

Pot two: Andorra, Malta, San Marino

Nations League: Critical dates