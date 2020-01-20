When it comes to unanimous Hall of Fame choices, Derek can be Jeter number 2.

NEW YORK – When it comes to unanimous choices for the Hall of Fame of baseball, Derek Jeter has the appropriate opportunity to be number 2.

Yankees poet Mariano Rivera became the first player to appear in every vote when he won 425 votes in last year’s election. Ken Griffey Jr. achieved three votes of short perfection in 2016, breaking the figure of five shyly held by Tom Seaver since 1992.

Bill Madden, the old baseball-writer of New York Daily News, said the attitude had changed and Rivera’s performance could lead to more 100% results from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, whose 2020 votes are announced Tuesday.

“No one wants to be branded or held responsible on social media if they don’t vote for an obvious selection,” Madden said Monday. “I could see people’s lives being threatened if they didn’t vote for Derek Jeter.”

Jeter was picked by all 210 voters who were included in tables until late in the evening by Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame voting follower, about half of the expected votes. A 14-fold All-Star shortstop that hit .310 led Jeter New York to five World Series titles and led the Yankees for his last 11 1/2 seasons. New York retired 2 in honor of him, but Jeter struggled for success in his days after playing as the Miami Marlins CEO.

Larry Walker, who hit 383 homers in a career driven by nearly ten years of home games in the Denver’s Coors Field launch platform, stood at 175 (83.3%). Curt Schilling, three-time World Series champion for Arizona and Boston, was next at 166 (79%). While Walker and Schilling were so far above the threshold of 75% required for the elections, the percentages usually fall for non-public ballots.

The attitude has changed since the first Hall vote in 1936, when Ty Cobb had left four voices, Babe Ruth and Honus Wagner were omitted from 11, Christy Mathewson from 21 and Walter Johnson from 37.

Joe DiMaggio got one vote in 1945 after the second of the three seasons he missed during his position in the US Air Force, falls short in his first two ballot papers after his retirement and was elected in 1955 when 28 voters left him. Yogi Berra was chosen in his second performance in 1972 after missing 28 votes in his first attempt. Willie Mays was deemed unworthy by 23 voters when he was elected in 1979, and 52 bypassed Sandy Koufax when he was voted into the hall in 1972.

John Thorn, the official historian of Major League Baseball, called last year’s elections a precedent.

“Mariano was the very best at what he did. Derek Jeter won’t be the best at what he did, “Thorn said. “The significance of Mariano achieving unanimity is only evidence of a herd mentality.”

Walker is on the BBWAA vote for the 10th and last time after improving from 34.1% in 2018 to 54.6% last year.

Schilling makes its eighth appearance after an increase from 51.2% to 60.9%. He fell from 52.3% in 2016 to 45% the following year and claimed that his support fell because he publicly supported the election of Donald Trump for the presidency.

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, both affected by accusations of using steroids, are also up to them for the eighth time. Each received slightly more than a third of the votes at his first appearances in 2013 and both were at around 59% last year. Bonds were 71.9% compared to this year’s voice tracker and 71%.

Manny Ramírez, twice suspended under the Major League Baseball drug program, was 31.4% on the voice tracker. Sammy Sosa, another steroid-infected star, was at 17.1%.

Bonds and Clemens can take advantage next year when Torii Hunter and Mark Buehrle are the most prominent players to qualify for the first time.

The vote in 2022 includes David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez, who served a suspension of the season in 2014 for violations of the drug program and the collective labor agreement of baseball. Joining the 2023 vote is newly infected Carlos Beltrán, who retired last week as New York Mets manager after being involved in using electronics to steal plates with Houston in 2017, his last season as a player.

“It seems to me that as older voters are removed from the list because they have not played a baseball game for decades,” Thorn said, “it sharpened the perceptions so that younger voters will have an attitude that will allow them to vote. Bonds or Clemens or Sosa or Schilling or any number of people with alleged black spots against their record. “

Players chosen by the BBWAA will be initiated on July 26 in the Hall in Cooperstown, New York, along with catcher Ted Simmons and former player association head Marvin Miller, who were voted by the Hall’s Modern Era Committee last month.