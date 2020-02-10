When it comes to Venezuela, Canada is on the wrong side of the coup

A few months ago I was lucky enough to get a preview of Haiti Betrayed, a documentary by filmmaker and photographer Elaine Brière. The film, which looks at the long history of interference, subversion, and complete invasion of the industrialized nations to undermine Haitian sovereignty, begins with a cri de coeur against one of the countries most responsible for Haiti’s current state of interference: Canada.

In the opening scene, a Haitian standing opposite the Canadian embassy in Port-au-Prince shouts at demonstrations against the building in Haitian Creole: “We have nothing against Canada! Why are you against us “

The film is a damn argument for Canada’s role in facilitating the overthrow of Haiti’s democratically elected President Jean-Bertrand Aristide. This coup enabled the military regime that followed its overthrow; Canada has never apologized for the horrific violence by the RCMP-trained national police against the Haitian protesters who rose in response.

The film comes at a rather random point in time as today’s liberal government continues the tradition of undermining the ability of the oppressed in foreign nations to self-determination while addressing their actions in the sheer ruse of actually supporting these human rights abroad.

At the end of January, Juan Guaidó, the controversial chairman of the Venezuelan National Assembly and self-proclaimed “interim president”, embarked on a worldwide journey to gather support for his one-year effort to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro. Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warmly welcomed him and addressed him as “interim president”. It should be noted that Guaidó did not stand as a presidential candidate in the 2018 Venezuela elections. Even if he wanted to, he neither leads nor belongs to a political party (Guaidó resigned from Voluntad Popular last year to “fully concentrate on Venezuela’s freedom”).

Before Guaidó’s appointment as head of the National Assembly in January 2019, he was practically unknown. And yet he was in Ottawa and our government supported another possible coup regime.

This follows the support of the Department of Global Affairs for last year’s Bolivian coup, in which extreme right-wing politician Jeanine Añez staged a military takeover. Two days before Añez declared herself president, without enough members of the Bolivian Legislative Assembly to reach the quorum, Global Affairs Canada released the following statement: “Canada stands by Bolivia and the democratic will of its people. We note the resignation of President (Evo) Morales and will continue to support Bolivia during this transition and new elections. “

Shortly afterwards, the Añez regime deployed the country’s military to try to exterminate the civil and political opposition. No comments from the Global Affairs department. Añez recently dismissed her entire cabinet and broke an early promise by declaring herself a candidate for the upcoming elections in May. Again no comment from Canada.

The PetroCaribe program, in which Venezuela provided subsidized oil allocations and development funds to the Caribbean member states, was discontinued two years ago due to US banking and economic sanctions. Haiti, which is heavily dependent on the program, has since been in political turmoil as fuel prices rise rapidly and the fund is accused of embezzling the government. President Maduro recently announced that the program will restart in the first half of 2020, but Haiti will no longer be a member.

In January 2019, Western-backed Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, along with 18 other member countries, voted for the Venezuelan coup attempt at a meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) in Washington, DC, Haiti, by following Canada’s leadership and that of 60 other countries – and lose. And 15 years after we robbed him of national self-determination, the country is still plagued by poverty and political instability.

To answer the question of the passionate gentleman from Haiti: Reveal, why are we against Haiti? For the same reason, we seem to be constantly feeling destabilizing and taking advantage of less powerful nations: because we can and because the myth of our peacekeeping nature lets us get away. Those who believe in the false legitimacy of this “interim president” need only look to countries like Bolivia and Haiti to see the fruits of Canada’s mercy.

This article appears in the March 2020 issue of Maclean magazine entitled “Wrong Side of the Putsch”. Subscribe to the monthly print magazine here.

