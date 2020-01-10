When Liverpool beat Tottenham 5-0 in White Hart Lane

Loading...

Liverpool was almost unstoppable in the Premier League this season.

They have a lead of 13 points at the top of the table and have collected 58 out of a possible 60 points this season.

Liverpool are in a great position to win their first Premier League title

Jürgen Klopp’s men are unbeaten in 37 league games, and some of them, of course, give them the tip to outshine Arsenal’s unbeaten series of 49 games from 2003 to 2004.

But Liverpool should not excel and its opponents will be determined to end their run.

The next game will be difficult as Jose Mourinho welcomes Liverpool to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night.

You can listen to Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE’s full commentary on talkSPORT at 5:30 p.m.

Mourinho has played and beaten Liverpool 28 times in his managerial career.

The last time he faced Liverpool was in charge of Manchester United in December 2018.

Liverpool won the game 3-1 and Mourinho lost his job two days later.

The Portuguese started well in Spurs and won four of his first five games in the Premier League.

But they got into bad shape at Christmas and only won one of their last five.

Can Mourinho end Liverpool’s 37-game run without defeat?

And Mourinho will be very careful not to let Liverpool do the defeat of its former assistant Andre Villas Boas at the top of Spurs.

talkSPORT.com looks back when Liverpool shot 5-0 against Spurs in the old home of White Hart Lane in December 2013.

It was one of the most ruthless Liverpool shows during Brendan Rodgers’ time as Liverpool boss when they humiliated Spurs in their own back yard.

Luis Suarez was at the top of his game, scoring two goals and playing a major role in the other three.

Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling and Jon Flanagan’s skilled half volleyball scored the other goals for the rampant Reds.

In truth, it could have been more than Liverpool missed a few good chances, including Mamadou Sakho, who missed an open goal from less than six meters.

Suarez got Liverpool rolling in the 18th minute. The Uruguayan played the ball for Jordan Henderson, who gave it back to him before shooting his left foot into the corner of the net.

It was 2-0 shortly before the break with Henderson’s volley, which resulted from a quick counterattack, and after Hugo Lloris saved twice to play Henderson and Suarez.

This match was premiered by Henderson

Spurs lost hope of coming back when Paulinho was kicked off after the break because he had kicked Suarez in the chest.

Then left-back Flanagan hit when he knocked Suarez’s cross from the right off the bar – the only goal Flanagan scored for Liverpool.

Suarez added another as he gently swung the ball over Lloris before setting up Sterling for a routine finish that ended 5-0 in the 89th minute.

This was Villas Boas’ last game in charge for Spurs when he was released the following day. Careful, Jose!

Mourinho’s buddy got the slip after that, it will certainly not be that bad for the “special”, whatever happens

