[when-manchester-united-flop-diego-forlan-dumped-liverpool-out-of-europe-with-atletico-madrid]

Liverpool encounter Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening hoping for extra accomplishment at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Final time they lifted the Champions League trophy just after beating Tottenham but this time they face Atletico them selves in the last-16.

Getty Visuals – Getty Jurgen Klopp led the Reds to the Champions League trophy in 2019

Reds admirers might have fond memories of the new stadium but they will still have nightmares about the very last time they played the Spanish giants

Supporters would have been cautious of Diego Forlan when being drawn towards Atletico in the Europa League semi-closing in 2010.

The striker netted each targets in a 2-1 earn for Manchester United at Anfield 8 a long time prior to.

Forlan’s two-and-a-half-calendar year spell at Outdated Trafford was unsuccessful with just 10 Leading League targets in 63 video games.

Rex Characteristics Diego Forlan broke Liverpool hearts in 2010

Nevertheless, he is fondly remembered by fans for his brace on Merseyside.

The music ‘he came from Uruguay, he designed the Scousers cry!’ was affectionately chanted for him.

Going through Liverpool for the first time due to the fact leaving Manchester United in 2004, Forlan would have been keen to inflict additional misery on them.

And he did just that.

In the semi-last first leg in Madrid, Forlan scored the game’s only goal with a scuffed work which made its way past Pepe Reina.

Getty – Contributor Alberto Aquilani opened the scoring for Liverpool at Anfield

The 30-year-outdated, at the time, received his header all incorrect, but the ball fortuitously landed at his feet and permitted him a next bite at the cherry, which he refused to squander.

Even with taking a one- lead to Anfield for the 2nd leg, several people today fancied a fired-up Liverpool, managed by Rafael Benitez, to overturn the tie.

And it seemed like Liverpool would when Alberto Aquilani levelled the tie with a initially-time shot a moment ahead of 50 percent-time.

It was 1- after 90 minutes, which took the video game to more-time when Yossi Benayoun set the hosts in the driving seat in the 95th moment.

His remaining-footed 50 %-volley was way too strong for a youthful David de Gea to palm away as Anfield erupted.

Rex Options Diego Forlan turned the tie on its head

Having said that, Liverpool’s probabilities of achieving a third European remaining in six many years have been all but more than when Forlan expertly turned in an Antonio Reyes cross on 102 minutes.

It knocked the Leading League team sideways as they had been not able to build any significant chances in the second interval of additional-time.

Irrespective of winning the game two-1, the Reds were knocked out by the away aim rule.

Atletico Madrid satisfied Fulham in the final as a Forlan brace gave the Spanish club their initial key European trophy because 1962.

Speedy ahead 10 decades and Liverpool and Atletico meet up with yet again, but this time it is for a spot in the Champions League quarter-last, in a match which is Are living on talkSPORT.

Liverpool will hope a different Leading League flop does not occur back again to haunt them in Alvaro Morata.

The Spain striker struggled in his period-and-a-50 percent with Chelsea, in spite of a fast commence.

getty It did not go to plan for Alvaro Morata at Chelsea

Morata, who price the Blues £60million from Real Madrid in 2017, netted 7 plans in his initial 7 video games for the club, but went off the boil in west London in advance of going back again to Spain previous January.

He joined Atletico on an 18-thirty day period loan deal, which will be made everlasting on July one.

Because returning to Madrid, Morata has scored 13 LaLiga plans in 32 video games though setting up himself as their key person following the departure of Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona.

In-form defensive pair Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez will appear to continue to keep Morata peaceful at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and hope he does not appear back again to haunt them like Forlan.