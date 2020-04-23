When Munster prevailed on Irish rugby’s largest day

was the biggest video game of rugby ever noticed in Ireland, Leinster and Munster meeting in Europe for the to start with time and in a Heineken Cup semi-final no significantly less.

It transpired at Lansdowne Street on this working day in 2006 and for the enormous travelling purple military of supporters it was a certainly epic afternoon in the April sunshine.

That Munster would outclass their previous enemies from the capital to reserve a spot in their third European ultimate in six seasons was a single issue, denying a Leinster side which had on their own outplayed Toulouse in a thrilling away quarter-closing three months earlier was quite one more.

Brian O’Driscoll led a killer backline and their away victory in the final eight and residence edge in this match had created them favourites. They experienced also beaten their rivals 35-23 at the RDS on the former New Year’s Eve.

But the Ireland and Lions star understood that would depend for minor towards a Munster outfit aspect that contains the core of the Irish Take a look at pack.

“We can pretty much hear them from 120 miles absent,” O’Driscoll writes in his 2014 autobiography, The Exam.

“‘Workrate, workrate, workrate — we’ll outwork them!’”

O’Driscoll threw down the gauntlet to his Ireland team-mate Ronan O’Gara on the morning of the match, sending a textual content which browse: “Let’s go challenging.”

“Not way too really hard,” the Munster fly-50 percent jokily replied, nevertheless he would later confess his abdomen experienced been turning within out.

“I was suffering like mad,” O’Gara has composed, “I hardly slept, rarely ate,” prior to describing the 24 hrs just before the match as “horrific”.

Donncha O’Callaghan explained a awful, sickening feeling in his gut that had been with him all week, nevertheless you would not have regarded it wanting back at the action from that working day 14 a long time back.

The outcome under no circumstances truly appeared in question. Munster’s pack was dominant, half-backs O’Gara and Peter Stringer managed the activity masterfully and Leinster struggled.

O’Driscoll had experienced an early premonition of Munster’s dominance as the Leinster bus designed its way to Lansdowne Street and all he could see were red jerseys on the streets of Dublin 4.

That transferred within the ground as O’Gara ready to kick off, the ‘Fields of Athenry’ ringing out.

“This is it,” RTÉ match commentator Ryle Nugent states by way of a tee-up, “the sounds is deafening.”

Munster are on the entrance foot from the off, Malcolm O’Kelly misfielding O’Gara’s kick-off and a team-mate conceding a kickable penalty at the ruck right after just 41 seconds. It is kicked with self esteem and Munster are up and jogging, 3- inside two minutes.

Paul O’Connell steals a Leinster lineout in the eighth moment and from a penalty that promptly follows, O’Gara finds the corner.

The driving maul from that lineout, orchestrated by O’Connell eats up the final yards as Denis Leamy touches down for the opening attempt.

Nugent: “They can sense an opportunity… Leinster are at sixes and sevens… the ball is down, it’s a test for Munster… Munster are off to the best begin.”

A different O’Gara conversion and it is 10- immediately after as lots of minutes. The only sour observe is an early harm to centre John Kelly, replaced on 11 minutes by Rob Henderson but Munster hardly skip a conquer. Shaun Payne is imperious at full-again and Munster’s defence is suffocating the creative Leinster backline.

Denis Hickie has a dart up the still left wing from inside of his possess 22 as Munster turnover ruck ball but his dancing ft are carefully nudged into contact and it is 20 minutes just before Leinster are on the board, Felipe Contepomi with a penalty.

But Leinster are however rattled and O’Gara receives the visitors back into a 10-point guide just a minute later on as O’Connell is taken out at a lineout. O’Gara is managing the clearly show and when reverse variety Contepomi loses his rag with Leamy off the ball, the Munster 10 can make it 16-3 and Munster head into the interval in cost.

Munster hero Ronan O’Gara is mobbed by lovers immediately after a towering performance towards Leinster in the 2006 Heineken Cup semi-last at Lansdowne Highway. Image: Brendan Moran

The only surprise is how long it will take for them to put the video game past Leinster and Contepomi adds a penalty with 9 minutes remaining to make items a tiny appealing at 16-6.

But it is not adequate to unsettle the team in red, not even when prop Freddie Pucciariello is sin-binned in the 76th moment.

A Trevor Halstead burst about the 22 retains Munster on the entrance foot and when Stringer feeds his fly-50 percent, O’Gara bisects the Leinster locks, Bryce Williams and O’Kelly, who suffers the indignity of a hand off from O’Gara, who operates in unopposed with three minutes to go.

Nugent: “He’s finished it! Which is it! He understands it. Munster knows it. Europe will know it. Munster are likely to another Heineken Cup remaining.”

There is nevertheless time for further Leinster agony, scrum-half Dude Easterby’s go on the Munster 10-metre line intercepted by Halstead, who just can’t be caught, O’Gara ending off a towering overall performance with the conversion.

“It finishes 30-6,” O’Driscoll wrote. Specified scorelines flatter the winning crew but this isn’t just one of them.

“It’s a terrible experience. We are hurt, ashamed, humiliated.”

Munster, of course, went on to raise the Heineken Cup, beating Biarritz as their supporters turned Cardiff red the same way they did Dublin.

O’Driscoll and Leinster would have much far better days in Europe, eclipsing their rivals by the conclude of the ten years and not searching back. It was Munster, while, that would gentle the blue touchpaper.

G Dempsey S Horgan, B O’Driscoll – captain, G D’Arcy, D Hickie F Contepomi, G Easterby R Corrigan (R McCormack, 68), B Blaney, W Inexperienced B Williams, M O’Kelly C Jowitt (E Miller, 56), K Gleeson, J Heaslip.

Contepomi 2.

D Blaney, N Ronan, B O’Riordan, K Lewis, R Kearney.

S Payne A Horgan, J Kelly (R Henderson, 12 T O’Leary, 65), T Halstead, I Dowling R O’Gara, P Stringer F Pucciariello, J Flannery, J Hayes D O’Callaghan, P O’Connell D Leamy, D Wallace, A Foley – captain (F Roche, 73).

Leamy, O’Gara, Halstead. Drawbacks: O’Gara 3. Pens: O’Gara 3.

Pucciariello, 73.

D Fogarty, M O’Driscoll, S Keogh, J Manning.

Joel Jutge (France).