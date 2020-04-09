No new episodes of TV shows running during the lockdown period can be broadcast because production houses have stopped working. Anyway, the channels are banking on a reunion of the old classic show. After returning from several faction shows like Ramayana, Mahabharat, Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai and Khichdi, G TV is bringing back hit show Kubul Hai.

Produced by Gul Khan and starring Surabhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover, Kubool is a romantic series. The show was a superhit and the news of its return got fans excited. Yes, not only the fan, but producer Gul Khan is also very excited about this and recently she shared an interesting throwback picture from the show. Along with the picture, Gul shared with fans behind the scenes and wrote: ‘Kubul hai direction stories! As the show aired again, some stories from the floor! This scene took a long time because I was still exploring the rhythm with the artists … Karn saw Survi that he was going to kill her – and Survi’s dupatta didn’t fall in the way I wanted it to … as she was telling me too heavy when I was feeling. I found the flowers were dry at the tomb – so I started to yell at them … but the end result was perfect … great job. ‘

When Qubool Hai returns to TV, Gul Khan shares a BTS event fit. Surabhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover!

Look at the post:



Posting Gul’s post on Instagram, Karan Singh Grover also wrote: ‘Thanks ji @gulenaghmakhan

I remember exactly what you told me … K you should look at him with innocence as you can’t eat him !!! ‘

The series was centered on the Muslim community and was initially intended to eliminate radicalism about Islam. Apart from Surabhi Jyoti and Karan Singh Grover, the program also featured some popular TV faces like Karanvir Bohra, Surabhi Chandana, Mohit Sehgal, Vikrant Masse, Avinash Sachdev and Aditi Gupta.

