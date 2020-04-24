When Salman Khan canceled his marriage at the last moment because “he was not in the mood”.

Undoubtedly, Salman Khan is the most wanted graduate of the country. Despite being 54 years old, the actor is surrounded by his female fans, who would do anything to marry him. Although the dubbed actor had a fight with Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif among others, but could not work. But did you know that they were getting married in 1999?

In fact the plans were so serious that the family had prepared wedding invitation cards and in fact it had already been distributed to many guests. The marriage of Salman Khan’s close friend Sajid Nadiadwala was similar, so they both decided to get married which was special because it is the birthday of father Salim Khan.

Past Ten (D): When Salman Khan annulled his marriage at the last moment because ‘he was not in the mood’.

While attending The Kapil Sharma show, Sajid Nadiadwala himself confirmed this when he called Salman 5-6 days before the wedding because he was not in the mood. 1999. Salman had attacked her for marrying her. He already had a girl, I had to find one for myself. Salman’s father’s birthday is on November 1, 18, so we decided to tie the knot on the same date. Everything was set, the card was sent out. Just days before the scheduled date, he said, “I’m not in the mood,” the kick maker said.

But that’s not it! On Nadiadwala’s wedding day, the Radhe actor also helped her escape. “After changing his mind, he came on stage at my wedding and whispered in my ear. ‘There’s a car out there, take it and run,’ the filmmaker further shared.

Clearly, this is the only Sallu brother who can take something like this. Are you married to Salman Khan? Should have been in Share with us in the comments section below.

