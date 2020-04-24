When serious lifetime turns surreal

Leo McKay Jr (@leomckayjr) is a writer and instructor in Truro, N.S.

Right after far more than 26 yrs as a higher faculty English teacher, my way of seeking at the globe has been deeply affected by the material I educate: poetry, plays, quick stories, novels, and movies have arrive to form my perception of the environment, so that a couple of many years back, when there was a stunning murder just a handful of blocks from where by I reside and I was looking at social media calls for revenge, I was prompted to publish, as element of a standard admonition in opposition to revenge, a quotation from Romeo and Juliet: “Confusion’s remedy lies not in these confusions.”

And evidently, I am finding out, it’s not just the works of literature that have so comprehensively entered my consciousness, but some of the literary phrases and concepts I’ve been teaching generations of youthful people today have also develop into a section of the lens by way of which I see the planet.

So in the midst of this pandemic I have been pondering a lot about a procedure identified as defamiliarization. Harmon’s A Handbook to Literature tells me that defamiliarization is a course of action of fantastic art by which “the familiar” is suddenly “made to appear to be unusual,” and that through this estrangement we are manufactured to understand that “we have eyes and ears.”

In other words and phrases, by viewing the acquainted introduced in an unfamiliar way, we can understand to perceive additional completely.

Defamiliarization is maybe an alien term for numerous, but it is a widespread strategy. There are examples massive and modest. Just one of the most well known is the opening sentence of Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-4: “It was a bright working day in April, and the clocks were being striking 13.” In the 70-ish years considering the fact that that ebook was printed, there have been numerous views expressed about the correct this means of that line, but no matter what it usually means, regardless of what its total importance, it is naturally a sign to the reader: This is a entire world like the a single you know (There are clocks. There is a thirty day period referred to as April.), but the fact that the clocks are hanging 13 is off-puttingly unfamiliar. That is defamiliarization.

In the midst of the sluggish-shifting disaster of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have all listened to persons remark on the state of our freshly-adjusted planet: “I went to the grocery retailer and it was surreal.” “I had to stand in a weird line-up of masked individuals to get into the pharmacy. It was like a motion picture.”

Examine More: In memory of Emily Tuck, the youthful fiddler from Portapique

This peculiar, surreal, submit-apocalyptic really feel that our globe has quickly taken on is not so significantly a attribute of the planet by itself, but of our bewildered reaction to it. This is defamiliarization not in art, but in true lifetime. A gap has opened up concerning what we thought the globe was like and how it presently appears.

This previous Saturday evening and Sunday morning, in the place of Nova Scotia where I stay, a quick-relocating disaster bought superimposed on the slow-shifting disaster of the pandemic. We located ourselves in the midst of what would later on be determined was the premier mass shooting in Canadian historical past.

I live in the city of Truro, about 35 minutes from Portapique. Portapique is in the catchment region of the superior school in which I’ve been a instructor for more than 26 several years. I know and have known a lot of people from Portapique and the surrounding communities: Bass River, Economy, Wonderful Village, Londonderry. And probably mainly because my perception of group is shaped by my decades as a trainer, I think of all the locations the place my learners appear to my university from, on busses, in cars, and on foot, as just one huge group.

From the moment I awoke on Sunday, this celebration felt like a thing that was taking place to me and to the men and women closest to me. And I’m certain most men and women in the city of Truro felt the exact way.

The very first thing I did when I realized that whatsoever was happening in Portapique was critical, was to make a rapid psychological list of who I knew out that way. And I did what most men and women do in emergency circumstances: I sent texts. To three men and women. A colleague who lives in the group, a close friend and previous pupil who life pretty near Portapique, and a colleague whose relatives has deep roots in the location. The texts I despatched were some model of: “Hey. Seems to be like a thing outrageous is likely on in Portapique. Hope you’re all right.”

What you practically invariably get back when you send a textual content like that is: “Yeah. Almost everything is very good. Thanks.”

This time what I acquired ran some thing like: “I’m ok, but my close friend has been shot and killed.” “I’m ok, but my co-employee lives on that street and I have not been in a position to contact her.” And “We’re concerned about a loved ones member we have not been in a position to get through to.” In an fast, our acquainted planet had been remodeled into a thing peculiar.

Even by the sick specifications of mass shootings, the aspects of this occasion are strange. Like quite a few individuals fortunate enough to only be indirectly impacted by the violence, I expert the mass capturing through social media. And I put in a good deal of the morning cautioning my younger grownup small children not to trust the seemingly exaggerated particulars they had been viewing nearby individuals article. The gunman is driving a police car or truck. He’s pulling persons more than like he’s a cop and then just shooting them. Photographs of properties and police cars and trucks on fire. I was reminded of the hoax pics that arise all through hurricanes: sharks swimming by means of browsing malls. “This can’t all be correct,” I saved telling my family members customers.

But I was incorrect.

And now we have surreality on surreality. “I experience like I’m in a bizarre movie” has turned into “I feel like I’m in a terrifying motion picture.”

The inventive result of defamiliarization, the result of looking at a earth offered in an off-kilter manner, is generally a condition of practical bewilderment. The change concerning how we anticipate the globe to surface and how it seems in, say, some submit-apocalyptic movie, opens up a handy hole. A house for reflection. A second the place it’s achievable to talk to most likely advantageous concerns this kind of as: How is my planet various to the 1 depicted in this article? How is it similar? Could my entire world end up like this a person? How?

Orwell’s most popular novel is meant as a warning: this could come about.

So is there something to learn from the defamiliarization we working experience not in art, but in authentic everyday living? Can we discover from the strangeness of the pandemic? A lot of persons are expressing just such a hope. That we’ll come to have confidence in public institutions once again. That we’ll be additional inclined to imagine flexibly about our economic system and the atmosphere.

As for this mass capturing, I assume it’s a little bit considerably to hope a devastated neighborhood to start off some kind of understanding method. Hurt persons need to grieve. The instant classes in this occasion will likely be psychological: How to retain loving every other. How to rebuild have confidence in in some others when that have faith in has been violently breached. How to mend communities when the folks in them, for the time getting, are not able to even be in the exact home with every single other.

Personally, and I say this only for myself, I pledge to begin to encounter the maleness of functions of violence these kinds of as these. As my radical feminist daughter details out to me: Violent acts like this are makes an attempt to regulate, and these tries stem from a sense of entitlement that is problematically connected to our cultural ideas of what it indicates to be a man. I pledge to admit this misplaced sense of entitlement when I see it in myself. I pledge to simply call it out in others when I see it in them. I pledge, myself, to experience hard truths, even when they implicate me and other folks in my social reach. I pledge to hear to proficient people today who have tips about how to curb and remove femicide and male violence. I pledge not to shrug in the face of violence and pretend there is nothing that can be carried out.

All views expressed in this post are the author’s own and do not depict the opinions or formal guidelines of his employer or of any corporation of which he is a member.