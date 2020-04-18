When Severe Injury EPA Rules on Toxic Substances in Consumer Products

WASHINGTON – Trump’s White House intervened to weaken one of its government’s short-term public health protections, a law limiting the use of toxic chemicals in consumer products, according to communications networks. White House and Department of Environmental Protection.

The documents show that the White House Office of the President and Treasurer informed EPA by email last July that it could pass legislation on college, pornography and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are used in condom and condom. , and other useful products.

The White House pressured the agency to agree on a major mechanism that would allow it to continue to import PFAS-damaged goods, while reducing the scope of the law. The EPA has backed the White House’s demand for electricity, known as providing a “safe harbor” for the industry.

Released in January, the agency responded, “The EPA opposes the introduction of effective port provisioning, but it is clear to the need for intermediate comment to comment from the public” regarding the request for a declaration. White House.

The law is one of the key steps taken by the Trump administration to address the development of PFAS’s industrial environment. The EPA has stated since 2018 that consumers’ exposure to the “national priority” issues that the agency is facing is strong. “

Delaware Sen. Tom Carper, a senior Democrat on environmental and public committees, who has obtained documents pointing to the White House, and public health advisers say Nancy Beck, a former industry leader they are chemical in detail now. to President Donald Trump’s Advisory Board.

In a letter sent Friday to the EPA, Carper blamed the White House’s pressure on new signatures in EPA’s efforts to regulate contaminated imports on campus. Trump nominated Beck to lead the Consumer Product Safety Commission, a government committee tasked with protecting Americans from harming thousands of consumer products.

Asked about the actions of the White House, EPA spokesman Corry Schiermeyer said in an email that “dialogue with other federal agencies on jobs is a common agenda within the government,” and that “EPA typically needs to participate in the review process between OMB. “

Schiermeyer writes: “It is a common practice to gain acceptance from all stakeholders, including partners.”

Related Articles

The EPA didn’t answer the question of whether Beck led the White House. The email sent to inform the White House, the Office of Budget and Budget Management and Beck was not immediately responded to.

Carper found pages of back-and-forth changes, online drawings and other communications between the Office of Management and Technology, EPA and others about the draft. None of the authors listed in most of the White House’s final round of amendments, drafting and proposals and EPA responses.

Carper wrote to EPA Administrative Editor Andrew Wheeler on Friday in protest of the White House’s push for legal weakness, described in the document. Carper said he said Beck, who was transferred to the White House from a major role in Trump’s “EPA policy”, sought to make it more difficult for the EPA to use its power … to protect Americans from these harmful effects. . “

While tens of thousands of PFAS compounds are still in use in the United States, the new EPA law will set the agency to monitor the import of products that use the same compounds that manufacturers allow to be exported in in this country since 2006. These types are still being produced in other parts of the world.

Aside from improving the port, a change that the White House is seeking will enhance the technical barriers for the EPA to consider banning any of its polluted products.

The group agreed to revise the law to include a third White House request, limiting the number of imported products that would fall under the law.

The public comment period on its current use came to an end last Friday, making it a closer decision to create a final version. Congress, not impatient for the Trump administration to introduce PFAS Customs under federal law, ordered a final rule from mid-summer.

Even if the law is different from the way it is now, it uses less imports, “it would certainly be better than where we are,” though “the value of the brand is back from what it was,” said Richard Denison, the leader. senior scientist at the Environmental Protection Agency’s Environmental Protection Agency, and has been closely monitoring EPA’s policy on toxins.

But if the final ruling includes the other two major changes that the White House is pushing “it might even do more harm than good,” Denison said.

The Story of Pornography

Looking For Hope: Society by TIME 100 on Navigating Our New Truth

Here’s advice from Margaret Atwood, Sundar Pichai, Stephen Curry, Tsai Ing-wen and others on the effects of vomiting and diarrhea.

Denison said the industry is likely to push those two factors into future regulations, Denison said. “Those two provisions will ensure that EPA has been in use for 40 years.”

The industry provides thousands of parameters for human inventions. They are used in low-end products, including non-cooking utensils, water purifiers, blankets, and anti-inflammatory foods, along with fire brushes.

Public health studies of demographics have been linked to a range of health problems, including certain types of cancer, and weakened immunity. The results of an epidemiologic test for the virus in recent years have found it at significant levels in the country’s waterways and populations. The government began in 2018 to ban federal toxicology warnings of the dangers of these events, and took a vow in public.

Get Political News. Sign up to receive today’s top political stories from Washington and beyond.

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.

. [afiToTranslate] White House