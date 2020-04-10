When should you eat hot cross buns for Easter?

It’s a devastating life (photo: Greggs / Getty)

Because coronavirus is attacking people around the world, there can be no better time for Easter – with a message of hope, rebirth and new beginnings.

Even in communities that do not follow the religious parts of Easter, we can enjoy all aspects such as chocolate, public holiday and hot cakes.

What is the meaning of eating a hot cross bun during Easter?

When should you eat hot cross buns?

A hot cross bun is a sweet bun with spices and currants or raisins, marked with a cross on top.

Traditionally, they are eaten on Good Friday, but the reason may vary depending on the school of thought.

Some believe that eating hot rolls on Good Friday means the end of Lent.

Because they are made from dairy products – traditionally banned during Lent – a hot cross bun is a welcome feast for those who have spent 40 days of dedication and fasting.

However, some Christians will eat hot cross buns on Good Friday, the day Jesus was crucified, as a reminder of the sacrifices he made for them.

The cross on the bun represents the crucifix, and the spices in the ingredients represent the spices that would be used during its embalming.

What is the history of a hot cross bun?

For such a small roll, it has many stories.

Around 1592, during the reign of Elizabeth I, it banned the sale of hot cross buns and other breads with spices, except for burials, on Good Friday or Christmas.

If you break her decree, you will be forced to give all your rolls to the poor.

The first written mention of hot rolls comes from Almanack Poor Robin – an annual publication containing events and other data for this year – in 1733.

The passage said that the street caller said: “This month is Good Friday, the old woman is running. With one or two hot cross buns. “

It is also believed that hot cross bread rolls have pagan traditions because it was used as a representation of the sun wheel used during the spring equinox to honor the goddess Oster.

