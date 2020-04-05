When Tapasi Pannu started his Bollywood career with David Dhawan Romcom

Today, Tapasi Pannu is more known for his intense plays like Thapad, Sand Ki Ki, Badla, Manmarjian and Mulk. Although many probably do not remember that Bollywood was in Bollywood in April when she started her Bollywood career, it was very lighthearted for her. The film had glasses on it and it was directed by none other than David Dhawan.

The official remake of the movie Sai Paranjpe, Tapasi, entered the part that made Deepti Naval memorable. Undoubtedly it is a David Dhawan movie, it was rolled out to a large extent in which it had a very contemporary look and feel. Ali Zafar, Siddhartha and Divendu Sharma were planted as male leads and together they said ‘Har Ek Dost Kamina Hota Hai’ which was also the hook line for the film’s most popular song.

Tapassi played a role that was truly ‘beauty with the mind’ and entered the air in Bollywood. Not that she was new in front of the camera as she had debuted from the South at 7 and had done about 3 films in the interim. Although she seems to be more into Hindi films now, Taipsee Pannu makes sure that she stays connected to the south and makes a point of doing the same film there every year.

For the glasses baddor, it was a decent success when it hit the screens. Of course it all appears with the remake, it also saw a lot of mixed reviews coming out with original hauling as a good version. Still, today’s generation didn’t really pay attention to what they saw and as a result, the glasses Baddor managed to collect. Crores 100 million Over your lifetime run.

Meanwhile, Tapesi has done just one more lighthearted film in the film Chashma Baddor and he is back with David Dhawan. The movie in question is Judwaa 2, another remake (currently the director’s own twin). He reprimanded the role played by Rambha and the film was a superhit at the box office.

